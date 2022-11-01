Share:

VEHARI - Unidentified armed robbers looted

cash and jewellery from the house

of local farmer and torture a woman

for putting resistance on Monday.

According to police sources, unidentified armed robbers entered into

the house of Amjad Rafique resident

of Danewal Town in premises of

Danewal police station. The outlaws

held the family hostage at gun point

and looted gold ornaments and cash

Rs 150,000 from the house. They

also tortured the wife of Amjad

Rafique when she tried to resist the

robbery bid and managed to escape

safely from the scene. The locals

staged protest demonstration and

demanded of District Police Officer

Vehari for stern action to control rising incidents of dacoity and robbery

in the district. However, the police

have started the investigations into

the incident.