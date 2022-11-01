VEHARI - Unidentified armed robbers looted
cash and jewellery from the house
of local farmer and torture a woman
for putting resistance on Monday.
According to police sources, unidentified armed robbers entered into
the house of Amjad Rafique resident
of Danewal Town in premises of
Danewal police station. The outlaws
held the family hostage at gun point
and looted gold ornaments and cash
Rs 150,000 from the house. They
also tortured the wife of Amjad
Rafique when she tried to resist the
robbery bid and managed to escape
safely from the scene. The locals
staged protest demonstration and
demanded of District Police Officer
Vehari for stern action to control rising incidents of dacoity and robbery
in the district. However, the police
have started the investigations into
the incident.