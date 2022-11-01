VEHARI     -     Unidentified armed robbers looted 

cash and jewellery from the house 

of local farmer and torture a woman 

for putting resistance on Monday. 

According to police sources, unidentified armed robbers entered into 

the house of Amjad Rafique resident 

of Danewal Town in premises of 

Danewal police station. The outlaws 

held the family hostage at gun point 

and looted gold ornaments and cash 

Rs 150,000 from the house. They 

also tortured the wife of Amjad 

Rafique when she tried to resist the 

robbery bid and managed to escape 

safely from the scene. The locals 

staged protest demonstration and 

demanded of District Police Officer 

Vehari for stern action to control rising incidents of dacoity and robbery 

in the district. However, the police 

have started the investigations into 

the incident. 