LAHORE - Huawei, together with leading regional carriers, recently explored new strategies to reposition telcos as Managed Service Partners (MSPs) to meet enterprise transformation demands. The Huawei Middle East & Africa Carrier Enterprise Business Summit was held on October 12, as part of the Huawei Connect series of global events where the company announces its newest products and solutions, discusses best practices and explores paths to shared success. Steven Yi, President of Huawei Middle East & Africa, said: “ICT technology is the key to digital transformation and productivity improvement for all enterprises and industry sectors. Carriers can leverage cutting-edge solutions and services to meet enterprise demands. At Huawei, we have an evolving suite of solutions, which carriers can resell to enterprise clients hungry to achieve and maintain a competitive advantage. Huawei remains committed to working closely with carriers to grow the region’s technology-driven enterprise business together.” A shift is underway as enterprises’ digital transformation drives demand for new experiences. For example, CIOs increasingly prefer outsourced services rather than self-built IT systems. Secondly, there is a shift from fragmented procurement to full-stack. Thirdly, enterprises demand rich cloud services, managed service reliability, speed and agility, in addition to strong connectivity capabilities such as capacity, security and coverage. Huawei’s Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) solutions provide the agility and visibility that enterprises demand.