TEHRAN-Hundreds of Iranian journalists are calling for the release of colleagues Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, who were arrested and sent to Tehran’s Evin prison for covering the death of Mahsa Amini, according to independent Iranian newspaper Etemad.

“Media freedom is not only the right of journalists but also of society,” read a statement released Sunday, signed by more than 300 Iranian journalists, photographers and media activists. The arrests are the Iranian regime’s latest attempt to silence dissent, as it tries to suppress protests that have rocked the country in recent weeks.

“Our society has the right to know what is happening in a timely manner, without censorship or filter, and also has the right to question any person or institution that causes inefficiency, corruption or violates the law,” the statement continued.