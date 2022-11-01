Share:

ISLAMABAD - Scores of PTI leaders, lawmakers

and workers went into hiding after

Islamabad police launched a massive crackdown in the federal capital and its suburbs to arrest them

to stop the long march of former

premier Imran Khan, informed

sources on Monday.The development comes after PTI chairman

Imran Khan began the ‘Haqeeqi

Azadi March’ from Lahore which

is scheduled to enter the twin cities on November 3. According to

sources, following the orders of

IGP Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad police started carrying out

raids on houses and offices of PTI

leaders, MPs and other prominent

workers in different areas of the

capital and suburbs. However, no

arrest was made so far by police

from Islamabad, they said.