ISLAMABAD - Scores of PTI leaders, lawmakers
and workers went into hiding after
Islamabad police launched a massive crackdown in the federal capital and its suburbs to arrest them
to stop the long march of former
premier Imran Khan, informed
sources on Monday.The development comes after PTI chairman
Imran Khan began the ‘Haqeeqi
Azadi March’ from Lahore which
is scheduled to enter the twin cities on November 3. According to
sources, following the orders of
IGP Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad police started carrying out
raids on houses and offices of PTI
leaders, MPs and other prominent
workers in different areas of the
capital and suburbs. However, no
arrest was made so far by police
from Islamabad, they said.