ISLAMABAD   -   Scores of PTI leaders, lawmakers 

and workers went into hiding after 

Islamabad police launched a massive crackdown in the federal capital and its suburbs to arrest them 

to stop the long march of former 

premier Imran Khan, informed 

sources on Monday.The development comes after PTI chairman 

Imran Khan began the ‘Haqeeqi 

Azadi March’ from Lahore which 

is scheduled to enter the twin cities on November 3. According to 

sources, following the orders of 

IGP Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad police started carrying out 

raids on houses and offices of PTI 

leaders, MPs and other prominent 

workers in different areas of the 

capital and suburbs. However, no 

arrest was made so far by police 

from Islamabad, they said.