Share:

ISLAMABAD - Scores of PTI leaders, lawmakers and workers went into hiding after Islamabad police launched a massive crackdown in the federal capital and its suburbs to arrest them to stop the long march of former premier Imran Khan, informed sources on Monday.

The development comes after PTI chairman Imran Khan began the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ from Lahore which is scheduled to enter the twin cities on November 3. According to sources, following the orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad police started carrying out raids on houses and offices of PTI leaders, MPs and other prominent workers in different areas of the capital and suburbs. However, no arrest was made so far by police from Islamabad, they said. They added a heavy contingent of police swooped into the residence of PTI MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz to apprehend him last night. The cops searched the house but could not find the PTI MNA, sources said. The family of the PTI leader staged a protest against police raid.

Likewise, a raid was conducted also on office and residence of PTI regional secretary Amir Sheikh in G-7 and F-8 but the politician was not present in the house or office, they said. On the other hand, DIG Operations Islamabad has instructed the Traffic police, Sindh police and CTD officials to be highly alert all the time to deal with any emerging law and order situation. “ICT police will never allow anyone to disturb the peaceful environment of the capital city,” DIG Operations Islamabad Sohail Zafar Chatta vowed.