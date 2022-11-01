Share:

The Islamabad High Court has reserved its verdict on a petition challenging the installation of members of parliament as ministers who have been elected on reserved seats.

Islamabad High Court Justice Aamer Farooq on Tuesday heard the petition filed by Talib Hussain McCain Advocate challenging the installation of Marriyum Aurangzeb as Federal Information Minister who was not an elected representative but became member of the parliament on a reserved seat.

The petitioner lawyer contested that Marriyum should not be made a minister as she was not an elected representative rather she became parliamentarian on a reserved seat.

Justice Farooq inquired if there was some law which bars her from becoming a minister.

The lawyer argued that only public representatives should be made ministers so that they could perform development works in their areas.

He alleged that for quite some time Marriyum was kept on appointing as minister but she was not doing anything for the development of the area from where she hailed.

The judge remarked ‘let’s see what the law says about this’.

After that the court reserved the verdict on the petition.