Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court

(IHC) Monday rejected the

request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to suspend

the decision of the Election

Commission of Pakistan

(ECP) regarding his disqualification. However, the court

stopped the by-polls on a

seat of NA-95 (Mianwali)

which fell vacant after disqualification of Imran Khan

in Toshakhana reference.

Justice Aamer Farooq of

IHC heard the case filed by

PTI chief and disposed his

petition challenging the

verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in

Toshakhana case. At the outset of hearing, Justice Aamer

Farooq inquired that if the

petitioner had submitted an

application to file some extra

documents. Imran’s lawyer

Barrister Ali Zafar said that

they had requested the permission for submission of

ECP’s notification regarding

de-seating of his client.

The court questioned that

whether this reference was

sent by the National Assembly Speaker. To this point, Ali

Zafar answered in yes and

said that the ECP had given

its findings on the reference.

The lawyer said that every

member of the Parliament

was bound to submit the assets details to the ECP on

June 30. Non submission of

details within 120 days or

submitting wrong information would be declared as

corrupt practice, he said.

He said that the punishment for submitting the false

statement or information was

three year imprisonment sentence with fine. There was no

punishment of disqualification as per law, he added. The

lawyer prayed the court to

suspend the decision of ECP

regarding the disqualification

of Imran Khan. Justice Farooq

remarked that the court was

not suspending the decision

of ECP, however, it was stopping the by-polls in Mianwali

constituency. The court also

served notices to respondents including ECP in the

case and sought comments. It

may be mentioned here that

the ECP had disqualified Imran Khan for not declaring the

information with regard to

Toshakhana gifts. After hearing the arguments, the IHC

bench issued notices to the

Secretary ECP, Speaker National Assembly and others.

It added, “Meanwhile, the

Election Commission of Pakistan is restrained from announcing the election schedule of NA-95 Mianwali-I.”

Through the instant petition,

the petitioner assailed the order dated 21.10.2022 passed

by respondent No.1 (ECP)

whereby the petitioner has

been disqualified under Article 63 (1) (p) of the Constitution read with sections 137,

167 and 173 of the Election

Act, 2017 from the constituency of NA-95, Mianwali-1.

During the hearing, Khan’s

counsel contended that the

ECP transgressed its jurisdiction. In this regard, He also

contended that originally

the reference was made under Article 62 (1) (f) of the

Constitution, however, while

answering the question referred to it, the same was

treated as one under Article

63 of the Constitution.

He submitted that Article

63 (1) (p) of the Constitution

has been invoked which provides for disqualification of a

Member of National Assembly for the time being under

any law (in the instant case

sections 137, 167 and 173 of

the Elections Act, 2017)