ISLAMABAD   -     The Islamabad High Court 

(IHC) Monday rejected the 

request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to suspend 

the decision of the Election 

Commission of Pakistan 

(ECP) regarding his disqualification. However, the court 

stopped the by-polls on a 

seat of NA-95 (Mianwali) 

which fell vacant after disqualification of Imran Khan 

in Toshakhana reference.

Justice Aamer Farooq of 

IHC heard the case filed by 

PTI chief and disposed his 

petition challenging the 

verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in 

Toshakhana case. At the outset of hearing, Justice Aamer 

Farooq inquired that if the 

petitioner had submitted an 

application to file some extra 

documents. Imran’s lawyer 

Barrister Ali Zafar said that 

they had requested the permission for submission of 

ECP’s notification regarding 

de-seating of his client. 

The court questioned that 

whether this reference was 

sent by the National Assembly Speaker. To this point, Ali 

Zafar answered in yes and 

said that the ECP had given 

its findings on the reference. 

The lawyer said that every 

member of the Parliament 

was bound to submit the assets details to the ECP on 

June 30. Non submission of 

details within 120 days or 

submitting wrong information would be declared as 

corrupt practice, he said.

He said that the punishment for submitting the false 

statement or information was 

three year imprisonment sentence with fine. There was no 

punishment of disqualification as per law, he added. The 

lawyer prayed the court to 

suspend the decision of ECP 

regarding the disqualification 

of Imran Khan. Justice Farooq 

remarked that the court was 

not suspending the decision 

of ECP, however, it was stopping the by-polls in Mianwali 

constituency. The court also 

served notices to respondents including ECP in the 

case and sought comments. It 

may be mentioned here that 

the ECP had disqualified Imran Khan for not declaring the 

information with regard to 

Toshakhana gifts. After hearing the arguments, the IHC 

bench issued notices to the 

Secretary ECP, Speaker National Assembly and others. 

It added, “Meanwhile, the 

Election Commission of Pakistan is restrained from announcing the election schedule of NA-95 Mianwali-I.” 

Through the instant petition, 

the petitioner assailed the order dated 21.10.2022 passed 

by respondent No.1 (ECP) 

whereby the petitioner has 

been disqualified under Article 63 (1) (p) of the Constitution read with sections 137, 

167 and 173 of the Election 

Act, 2017 from the constituency of NA-95, Mianwali-1. 

During the hearing, Khan’s 

counsel contended that the 

ECP transgressed its jurisdiction. In this regard, He also 

contended that originally 

the reference was made under Article 62 (1) (f) of the 

Constitution, however, while 

answering the question referred to it, the same was 

treated as one under Article 

63 of the Constitution.

He submitted that Article 

63 (1) (p) of the Constitution 

has been invoked which provides for disqualification of a 

Member of National Assembly for the time being under 

any law (in the instant case 

sections 137, 167 and 173 of 

the Elections Act, 2017)