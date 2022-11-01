Share:

UAE’s International T20 League (ILT20) has announced that the Players’ registration portal, for UAE-based players, is now OPEN and LIVE for those (UAE players) interested in putting their names forward for consideration to participate in the inaugural League.

The players who are based, and are currently playing in the UAE are invited to register their interest by visiting the League’s newly launched website, http://ilt20.ae, and express their interest by registering on http://register.ilt20.ae. Through the registration portal, interested players are strongly encouraged to review the selection criteria, which strictly adhere to Emirates Cricket playing and ICC residency guidelines.

The registrations for UAE players to express their intent for consideration close soon, UAE time on Friday November 18, after which Franchises will review and engage in the selection process, and announce their full squads in early December (2022). Each Franchise squad will comprise a minimum of 4 UAE players.

Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary Emirates Cricket Board, said: “The league management is extremely pleased to open the registration portal, which can be found on the now-live ILT20 website, to our expansive UAE-player-pool, and we welcome their interest to compete in the inaugural edition of the League.”