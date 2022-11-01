GUJRANWALA   -        Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 

Chairman Imran Khan said 

Monday that he is not afraid of 

the martial law in the country. 

Speaking to a private news channel, the PTI leader said if anyone 

wanted to impose martial law in 

the country he may impose it because he is not afraid of their action. “What is happening in the 

country is the worst as compared to what happened during 

Musharraf’s martial law,” he said 

when asked about the possibility 

of the martial law in the country.

Earlier, addressing the participants of the long march in 

Eminabad area of Gujranwala, 

the former prime minister expressed his gratitude to his supporters, saying that in his way towards the city, people showered 

their love for him. He reiterated 

that his movement is not about 

doing politics, but ‘jihad’ to bring 

actual freedom in the country.

Imran stated that his party s 

caravan will arrive in Islamabad 

in nine days and explained that 

the reason he is bringing his followers there is to bring actual 

freedom to the nation.

Slamming Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Imran said, the one 

who plunder Rs24 billion had 

been allowed to come into power. He went on to say that the nation will get freedom, when the 

law will be same for both the 

privilege and underprivileged 

segments of society.

Taking a dig at PML-N supremo 

Nawaz Sharif, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, former 

president Asif Ali Zardari and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, 

Imran went on to say that the 

biggest mafia of the country has 

been imposed on the masses.

Saying that when Nawaz was 

asked to provide a money trail, he 

ran away, Imran added that now 

he [Nawaz] wants a suitable situation for himself and understanding with the powerful segments. 

While his caravan was moving 

into Gujranwala, Imran Khan

slammed Nawaz Sharif, saying 

that his party’s long march may 

contribute to Nawaz’s platelet 

count being low.

Khan also addressed his 

workers while stopping at 

Chan Da Qila and said that he 

would be continuing his journey towards Gujranwala tomorrow (Tuesday).

“As soon as we pass through a 

city, Pakistanis will see that revolution is coming in the country. 

The entire nation is a witness 

that a peaceful revolution is 

coming to Pakistan,” Khan said.

He told the attendees of the 

march that in order to ensure 

the supremacy of law in the 

country, he needed the support of the public. “We will only 

get true freedom once we can 

have a government of people’s 

choice,” he said, adding that as 

long as “thieves” continue to be 

imposed on people after seeking NROs, nothing can change. 

“This nation will never accept 

these thieves.”

Khan said that once he will 

reach Gujranwala, he would 

spend an entire day with the pehalwans there. 

“Freedom is not served on a 

plate. You have to sacrifice for 

that,” he said, adding that whenever the country would need a 

sacrifice, he would be the first 

one to render it.

As the marchers moved forward, Khan once again addressed them and said that he 

is not a mental slave to anyone. 

Speaking about how he respects Pakistani culture, Khan 

said that whenever he goes 

abroad, he makes sure to wear 

shalwar kameez as opposed 

to wearing a suit because he 

doesn’t want to be a slave to 

the West. 

“ I am not a mental slave to 

anyone. The Americans have 

made them [coalition government leaders] slaves so that 

they could not make any decisions on their own.” He reiterated that real freedom implied 

freedom from external masters. The PTI chairman also 

said that he wants the Pakistani passport to be respected 

all over the world.

Earlier, the PTI chairman had 

said the march will enter the 

federal capital on November 4. 

“Our convoys will leave from 

all over Pakistan for Islamabad. People are joining us 

from Sindh, Balochistan, and 

Gilgit-Baltistan,” Khan said. 

He also took a jibe at PML-N 

supremo Nawaz Sharif and 

said that the “fugitive is waiting for the environment of the 

country to be suitable for his 

return.”

Addressing the party workers and supporters in Kamoke, 

Imran Khan once again criticised the establishment and 

said that they should “not 

side with the thieves for God’s 

sake”. The PTI chairman added that those who stand with 

thieves will be equally responsible. “When Musharraf 

removed the two families 

[Sharifs and Bhuttos] for corruption, the whole nation 

stood with the establishment. 

But now, you have dry-cleaned 

them and imposed them on us 

again,” he said.