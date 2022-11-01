Share:

GUJRANWALA - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

Chairman Imran Khan said

Monday that he is not afraid of

the martial law in the country.

Speaking to a private news channel, the PTI leader said if anyone

wanted to impose martial law in

the country he may impose it because he is not afraid of their action. “What is happening in the

country is the worst as compared to what happened during

Musharraf’s martial law,” he said

when asked about the possibility

of the martial law in the country.

Earlier, addressing the participants of the long march in

Eminabad area of Gujranwala,

the former prime minister expressed his gratitude to his supporters, saying that in his way towards the city, people showered

their love for him. He reiterated

that his movement is not about

doing politics, but ‘jihad’ to bring

actual freedom in the country.

Imran stated that his party s

caravan will arrive in Islamabad

in nine days and explained that

the reason he is bringing his followers there is to bring actual

freedom to the nation.

Slamming Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Imran said, the one

who plunder Rs24 billion had

been allowed to come into power. He went on to say that the nation will get freedom, when the

law will be same for both the

privilege and underprivileged

segments of society.

Taking a dig at PML-N supremo

Nawaz Sharif, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, former

president Asif Ali Zardari and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah,

Imran went on to say that the

biggest mafia of the country has

been imposed on the masses.

Saying that when Nawaz was

asked to provide a money trail, he

ran away, Imran added that now

he [Nawaz] wants a suitable situation for himself and understanding with the powerful segments.

While his caravan was moving

into Gujranwala, Imran Khan

slammed Nawaz Sharif, saying

that his party’s long march may

contribute to Nawaz’s platelet

count being low.

Khan also addressed his

workers while stopping at

Chan Da Qila and said that he

would be continuing his journey towards Gujranwala tomorrow (Tuesday).

“As soon as we pass through a

city, Pakistanis will see that revolution is coming in the country.

The entire nation is a witness

that a peaceful revolution is

coming to Pakistan,” Khan said.

He told the attendees of the

march that in order to ensure

the supremacy of law in the

country, he needed the support of the public. “We will only

get true freedom once we can

have a government of people’s

choice,” he said, adding that as

long as “thieves” continue to be

imposed on people after seeking NROs, nothing can change.

“This nation will never accept

these thieves.”

Khan said that once he will

reach Gujranwala, he would

spend an entire day with the pehalwans there.

“Freedom is not served on a

plate. You have to sacrifice for

that,” he said, adding that whenever the country would need a

sacrifice, he would be the first

one to render it.

As the marchers moved forward, Khan once again addressed them and said that he

is not a mental slave to anyone.

Speaking about how he respects Pakistani culture, Khan

said that whenever he goes

abroad, he makes sure to wear

shalwar kameez as opposed

to wearing a suit because he

doesn’t want to be a slave to

the West.

“ I am not a mental slave to

anyone. The Americans have

made them [coalition government leaders] slaves so that

they could not make any decisions on their own.” He reiterated that real freedom implied

freedom from external masters. The PTI chairman also

said that he wants the Pakistani passport to be respected

all over the world.

Earlier, the PTI chairman had

said the march will enter the

federal capital on November 4.

“Our convoys will leave from

all over Pakistan for Islamabad. People are joining us

from Sindh, Balochistan, and

Gilgit-Baltistan,” Khan said.

He also took a jibe at PML-N

supremo Nawaz Sharif and

said that the “fugitive is waiting for the environment of the

country to be suitable for his

return.”

Addressing the party workers and supporters in Kamoke,

Imran Khan once again criticised the establishment and

said that they should “not

side with the thieves for God’s

sake”. The PTI chairman added that those who stand with

thieves will be equally responsible. “When Musharraf

removed the two families

[Sharifs and Bhuttos] for corruption, the whole nation

stood with the establishment.

But now, you have dry-cleaned

them and imposed them on us

again,” he said.