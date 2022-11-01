GUJRANWALA - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)
Chairman Imran Khan said
Monday that he is not afraid of
the martial law in the country.
Speaking to a private news channel, the PTI leader said if anyone
wanted to impose martial law in
the country he may impose it because he is not afraid of their action. “What is happening in the
country is the worst as compared to what happened during
Musharraf’s martial law,” he said
when asked about the possibility
of the martial law in the country.
Earlier, addressing the participants of the long march in
Eminabad area of Gujranwala,
the former prime minister expressed his gratitude to his supporters, saying that in his way towards the city, people showered
their love for him. He reiterated
that his movement is not about
doing politics, but ‘jihad’ to bring
actual freedom in the country.
Imran stated that his party s
caravan will arrive in Islamabad
in nine days and explained that
the reason he is bringing his followers there is to bring actual
freedom to the nation.
Slamming Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Imran said, the one
who plunder Rs24 billion had
been allowed to come into power. He went on to say that the nation will get freedom, when the
law will be same for both the
privilege and underprivileged
segments of society.
Taking a dig at PML-N supremo
Nawaz Sharif, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, former
president Asif Ali Zardari and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah,
Imran went on to say that the
biggest mafia of the country has
been imposed on the masses.
Saying that when Nawaz was
asked to provide a money trail, he
ran away, Imran added that now
he [Nawaz] wants a suitable situation for himself and understanding with the powerful segments.
While his caravan was moving
into Gujranwala, Imran Khan
slammed Nawaz Sharif, saying
that his party’s long march may
contribute to Nawaz’s platelet
count being low.
Khan also addressed his
workers while stopping at
Chan Da Qila and said that he
would be continuing his journey towards Gujranwala tomorrow (Tuesday).
“As soon as we pass through a
city, Pakistanis will see that revolution is coming in the country.
The entire nation is a witness
that a peaceful revolution is
coming to Pakistan,” Khan said.
He told the attendees of the
march that in order to ensure
the supremacy of law in the
country, he needed the support of the public. “We will only
get true freedom once we can
have a government of people’s
choice,” he said, adding that as
long as “thieves” continue to be
imposed on people after seeking NROs, nothing can change.
“This nation will never accept
these thieves.”
Khan said that once he will
reach Gujranwala, he would
spend an entire day with the pehalwans there.
“Freedom is not served on a
plate. You have to sacrifice for
that,” he said, adding that whenever the country would need a
sacrifice, he would be the first
one to render it.
As the marchers moved forward, Khan once again addressed them and said that he
is not a mental slave to anyone.
Speaking about how he respects Pakistani culture, Khan
said that whenever he goes
abroad, he makes sure to wear
shalwar kameez as opposed
to wearing a suit because he
doesn’t want to be a slave to
the West.
“ I am not a mental slave to
anyone. The Americans have
made them [coalition government leaders] slaves so that
they could not make any decisions on their own.” He reiterated that real freedom implied
freedom from external masters. The PTI chairman also
said that he wants the Pakistani passport to be respected
all over the world.
Earlier, the PTI chairman had
said the march will enter the
federal capital on November 4.
“Our convoys will leave from
all over Pakistan for Islamabad. People are joining us
from Sindh, Balochistan, and
Gilgit-Baltistan,” Khan said.
He also took a jibe at PML-N
supremo Nawaz Sharif and
said that the “fugitive is waiting for the environment of the
country to be suitable for his
return.”
Addressing the party workers and supporters in Kamoke,
Imran Khan once again criticised the establishment and
said that they should “not
side with the thieves for God’s
sake”. The PTI chairman added that those who stand with
thieves will be equally responsible. “When Musharraf
removed the two families
[Sharifs and Bhuttos] for corruption, the whole nation
stood with the establishment.
But now, you have dry-cleaned
them and imposed them on us
again,” he said.