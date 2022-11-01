ISLAMABAD   -    PTI Chairman Imran Khan, 

within a week of de-seating 

from his hometown seat of 

Mianwali, declared victorious in NA-45 (Kurram) byeelections. Interestingly, the 

PTI Chief is currently leading 

a long March (Haqiq Azadi 

March) towards Islamabad, 

demanding the government to conduct snap polls 

as early as possible. The top 

election body (ECP) yesterday formally announced 

Imran Khan victorious as he 

secured 20,748 votes. While, 

the unanimous candidate 

from Pakistan Democratic 

Movement (PDM) Jamil 

Khan bagged 12,718 votes. 

As many as 16 candidates 

Jamil Khan of the Jamiat 

Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl, Sher 

Mohammad Khan of the Jamaat-i-Islami, former MNA 

Fakhar Zaman, and independent candidates Mohammad 

Zahir Shah, Sarfaraz Khan, 

Abdul Khaliq, Shah Nawaz 

Khan, Khalilur Rehman, 

Abdul Qadir, Mohammad 

Shoaib, Sadiq Khan, Jahanzeb, Niaz Badshah, Eid Gul 

Mengal and Saifullah Khan 

and other contested in the 

polls. The notification has 

also been released form 49. 

A total of 143 polling stations were set up for the 

polls and 119 were declared 

highly sensitive. The personnel of the police, Frontier 

Corps and Pakistan Army 

performed the security duty 

in the bye-polls. 