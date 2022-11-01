ISLAMABAD - PTI Chairman Imran Khan,
within a week of de-seating
from his hometown seat of
Mianwali, declared victorious in NA-45 (Kurram) byeelections. Interestingly, the
PTI Chief is currently leading
a long March (Haqiq Azadi
March) towards Islamabad,
demanding the government to conduct snap polls
as early as possible. The top
election body (ECP) yesterday formally announced
Imran Khan victorious as he
secured 20,748 votes. While,
the unanimous candidate
from Pakistan Democratic
Movement (PDM) Jamil
Khan bagged 12,718 votes.
As many as 16 candidates
Jamil Khan of the Jamiat
Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl, Sher
Mohammad Khan of the Jamaat-i-Islami, former MNA
Fakhar Zaman, and independent candidates Mohammad
Zahir Shah, Sarfaraz Khan,
Abdul Khaliq, Shah Nawaz
Khan, Khalilur Rehman,
Abdul Qadir, Mohammad
Shoaib, Sadiq Khan, Jahanzeb, Niaz Badshah, Eid Gul
Mengal and Saifullah Khan
and other contested in the
polls. The notification has
also been released form 49.
A total of 143 polling stations were set up for the
polls and 119 were declared
highly sensitive. The personnel of the police, Frontier
Corps and Pakistan Army
performed the security duty
in the bye-polls.