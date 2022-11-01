Share:

ISLAMABAD - PTI Chairman Imran Khan,

within a week of de-seating

from his hometown seat of

Mianwali, declared victorious in NA-45 (Kurram) byeelections. Interestingly, the

PTI Chief is currently leading

a long March (Haqiq Azadi

March) towards Islamabad,

demanding the government to conduct snap polls

as early as possible. The top

election body (ECP) yesterday formally announced

Imran Khan victorious as he

secured 20,748 votes. While,

the unanimous candidate

from Pakistan Democratic

Movement (PDM) Jamil

Khan bagged 12,718 votes.

As many as 16 candidates

Jamil Khan of the Jamiat

Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl, Sher

Mohammad Khan of the Jamaat-i-Islami, former MNA

Fakhar Zaman, and independent candidates Mohammad

Zahir Shah, Sarfaraz Khan,

Abdul Khaliq, Shah Nawaz

Khan, Khalilur Rehman,

Abdul Qadir, Mohammad

Shoaib, Sadiq Khan, Jahanzeb, Niaz Badshah, Eid Gul

Mengal and Saifullah Khan

and other contested in the

polls. The notification has

also been released form 49.

A total of 143 polling stations were set up for the

polls and 119 were declared

highly sensitive. The personnel of the police, Frontier

Corps and Pakistan Army

performed the security duty

in the bye-polls.