Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the general elections will be held on time in accordance with the constitution.

In a televised message on Tuesday, she regretted the statement of PTI Chairman Imran Khan regarding imposition of martial law saying democracy will flourish in the country and it will continue to serve the masses.

She said the PTI Chairman does not want elections, democracy and peace and development but anarchy, chaos and bloodshed. She said frustration is apparent from the statements of Imran Khan.

The Information Minister said the people of Pakistan stand with the rule of law and constitution. She said the PTI is preparing for a bloody march but the state is fully cognizant of its responsibilities to protect the citizens. Every step will be taken to secure the people. She said the people cannot be pressurized through bullying, threats and statements.

The Information Minister said the PML (N) knows how to deal with the long march and Imran Khan will go home before reaching the federal capital.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a historic Kissan package for the development of agriculture sector. She said the Prime Minister has given directions for early implementation of the package.

As regards Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs visit to China, the Information Minister was confident that this will give further impetus to the CPEC envisioned by Chinese President Xi Jinping and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

She regretted that the multibillion corridor project was delayed in the last four years. She said we have removed obstacles in the way of Chinese investment and put on track the projects facing delays.