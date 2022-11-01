ISLAMABAD     -    Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 

Chairman Imran Khan and PTI 

lawyers Babar Awan and Faisal Fareed Monday filed their 

replies in pursuant of the Supreme Court order.

In his reply, Imran Khan informed the court that ‘he was 

not aware of any statement or 

undertaking having been made 

on his or PTI senior leadership’s 

behalf on May 25’ regarding 

holding of protest at D-Chowk, 

Islamabad.

A five-member bench of the 

apex court headed by Chief Justice of Justice Umar Ata Bandial 

will take up the matter on 2nd 

November. The bench on October 26 had sought replies from 

Imran Khan, and the PTI lawyers Babar Awan and Faisal Fareed on the agencies’ reports 

and the federal government’s 

allegations that PTI breached 

its undertaking given to Court 

on May 25 not to hold a protest, 

at D-Chowk, Islamabad.

 Imran, who filed the statement through Advocate Salman 

Akram Raja sought time until 

November 3 to file reply in light of the factual detail contained in

the reports of the agencies, Islamabad police and the Attorney General for Pakistan.

He submitted that neither the 

senior leadership of the PTI nor 

he was aware of the apex court 

25th May order not to hold protest at D Chowk. He stated that 

he holds the august court in 

the highest regard and “that no 

question arises of his knowingly 

violating an undertaking made 

before the Court or not obeying 

an order made by this Court.”

Babar Awan in his reply stated, “I was neither a party in constitutional petition nor criminal 

original of the federal government. I was conveyed court’s 

call through Faisal Fareed, while 

I was doing a case before the Islamabad High Court.” “Thus as a 

senior counsel of the court, I appeared to assist this apex court 

on call,” he added.

He submitted that according 

to the agencies and IGP Islamabad, attorney general for Pakistan’s reports neither any allegation is levelled against him 

nor even his name is mentioned 

in all the reports. Therefore, the 

verbal blame raised by the law 

officer, in any, have no credence 

at all.

“The name of Imran Khan 

was neither mentioned by both 

the counsels appearing at the 

court’s call, nor it is referred in 

the order dated 25-05-2022. Instead the word use is top leadership,” he further wrote.

He added that the court directed Secretary Ministry of Interior, Inspector General of Police Islamabad and the Punjab 

as well as Deputy Commissioner Attock to facilitate our meeting with Imran Khan as he was 

stuck in Attock and his procession was under heavy shelling. 

But this order was not complied 

by the government’s side.

Awan maintained, “As a senior advocate, I showed reverence and respect to this court 

by putting my personal security 

at risk by 10 at night and went 

to the premises for the meeting 

of the Committee, which was 

constituted and is referred in 

paragraph No.7 and 8 of the order dated 25-05-2022. But none 

turned up from the government’s side to honour the order 

at the time fixed by this court.”

Faisal Fareed submitted with 

utmost respect that he was 

neither a party in Const. P. 

No.19/2022 nor he has been arrayed as party in the Crl. Org. P. 

No.148/2022. It is also important to set the record straight 

that neither the PTI nor its leaders were either party nor represented by the undersigned. The 

undersigned took up the labour 

on court’s call.

The Islamabad High Court Bar 

Association had filed the petition on May 25, 2022 and the 

answering respondent along 

with other bar members, were 

also present in the court room 

in solidarity, with his Bar President Shoaib Shaheen/the petitioner. During the proceedings, 

he was called on the rostrum by 

the bench and he was further 

directed to seek instructions 

from PTI leadership.

He added that in due reverence to this Court and pursuant to its instructions, answering respondent tried to 

establish contact with leadership but he was unable to contact with any senior leader, including his brother, Fawad 

Chaudhry. Meanwhile he came 

to know that Babar Awan Senior Counsel was appearing 

before the IHC and he immediately rushed to the High Court 

and appraised Awan regarding 

the situation.

Meanwhile Asad Umar the 

General Secretary PTI was contacted and he was informed 

about the hearing and court instructions. That following instructions from him, Dr. Babar 

Awan, accordingly informed 

the Court that the venue which 

was provided for the rally of 

JUI(F) sometimes ago, being the 

ground/area between H-9 and 

G-9 should be made available to 

PTI, also to hold its rally.