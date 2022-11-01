Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

Chairman Imran Khan and PTI

lawyers Babar Awan and Faisal Fareed Monday filed their

replies in pursuant of the Supreme Court order.

In his reply, Imran Khan informed the court that ‘he was

not aware of any statement or

undertaking having been made

on his or PTI senior leadership’s

behalf on May 25’ regarding

holding of protest at D-Chowk,

Islamabad.

A five-member bench of the

apex court headed by Chief Justice of Justice Umar Ata Bandial

will take up the matter on 2nd

November. The bench on October 26 had sought replies from

Imran Khan, and the PTI lawyers Babar Awan and Faisal Fareed on the agencies’ reports

and the federal government’s

allegations that PTI breached

its undertaking given to Court

on May 25 not to hold a protest,

at D-Chowk, Islamabad.

Imran, who filed the statement through Advocate Salman

Akram Raja sought time until

November 3 to file reply in light of the factual detail contained in

the reports of the agencies, Islamabad police and the Attorney General for Pakistan.

He submitted that neither the

senior leadership of the PTI nor

he was aware of the apex court

25th May order not to hold protest at D Chowk. He stated that

he holds the august court in

the highest regard and “that no

question arises of his knowingly

violating an undertaking made

before the Court or not obeying

an order made by this Court.”

Babar Awan in his reply stated, “I was neither a party in constitutional petition nor criminal

original of the federal government. I was conveyed court’s

call through Faisal Fareed, while

I was doing a case before the Islamabad High Court.” “Thus as a

senior counsel of the court, I appeared to assist this apex court

on call,” he added.

He submitted that according

to the agencies and IGP Islamabad, attorney general for Pakistan’s reports neither any allegation is levelled against him

nor even his name is mentioned

in all the reports. Therefore, the

verbal blame raised by the law

officer, in any, have no credence

at all.

“The name of Imran Khan

was neither mentioned by both

the counsels appearing at the

court’s call, nor it is referred in

the order dated 25-05-2022. Instead the word use is top leadership,” he further wrote.

He added that the court directed Secretary Ministry of Interior, Inspector General of Police Islamabad and the Punjab

as well as Deputy Commissioner Attock to facilitate our meeting with Imran Khan as he was

stuck in Attock and his procession was under heavy shelling.

But this order was not complied

by the government’s side.

Awan maintained, “As a senior advocate, I showed reverence and respect to this court

by putting my personal security

at risk by 10 at night and went

to the premises for the meeting

of the Committee, which was

constituted and is referred in

paragraph No.7 and 8 of the order dated 25-05-2022. But none

turned up from the government’s side to honour the order

at the time fixed by this court.”

Faisal Fareed submitted with

utmost respect that he was

neither a party in Const. P.

No.19/2022 nor he has been arrayed as party in the Crl. Org. P.

No.148/2022. It is also important to set the record straight

that neither the PTI nor its leaders were either party nor represented by the undersigned. The

undersigned took up the labour

on court’s call.

The Islamabad High Court Bar

Association had filed the petition on May 25, 2022 and the

answering respondent along

with other bar members, were

also present in the court room

in solidarity, with his Bar President Shoaib Shaheen/the petitioner. During the proceedings,

he was called on the rostrum by

the bench and he was further

directed to seek instructions

from PTI leadership.

He added that in due reverence to this Court and pursuant to its instructions, answering respondent tried to

establish contact with leadership but he was unable to contact with any senior leader, including his brother, Fawad

Chaudhry. Meanwhile he came

to know that Babar Awan Senior Counsel was appearing

before the IHC and he immediately rushed to the High Court

and appraised Awan regarding

the situation.

Meanwhile Asad Umar the

General Secretary PTI was contacted and he was informed

about the hearing and court instructions. That following instructions from him, Dr. Babar

Awan, accordingly informed

the Court that the venue which

was provided for the rally of

JUI(F) sometimes ago, being the

ground/area between H-9 and

G-9 should be made available to

PTI, also to hold its rally.