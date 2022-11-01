Share:

NEW YORK-Thousands of Instagram users reported issues with accessing the platform on Monday morning. Approximately 7,000 users reported the app was down around 10:15 a.m. ET, according to outage-tracking site Down Detector. After about 45 minutes, however, the number of reports had dipped noticeably. Instagram confirmed in a tweet Monday that it was looking into the issue. “We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience,” the company said via its verified communications handle on Twitter. Additional information on the cause of the outage was not immediately available.

Instagram did not respond to a request for comment.