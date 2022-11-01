Share:

Many Instagram users worldwide reported on Monday that their accounts were suspended, and the company said it is working to resolve the issue.

"We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown," said the company on Twitter.

The Downdetector.com website, which tracks worldwide access problems, said the online photo-sharing and social networking service has seen a shortage of access since the morning.

One chart shows more than 7,000 users reported the service was down around 10.17 a.m. Eastern time (1417GMT).

According to multiple reports, a spokesperson for Meta that owns Instagram, said the company is aware that the users have issues in different parts of the world.

"We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologize for the inconvenience," said the spokesperson in a statement.

Users who flooded Twitter about the issue asked the company why their accounts were deleted or disabled, and demanded Instagram restore them.