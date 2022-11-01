ISLAMABAD   -      The Islamabad High 

Court’s Chief Justice 

Athar Minallah will inaugurate the first judicial complex of the 

capital city at G-11 on 

Tuesday (today).

The project was started in September last 

year and was scheduled to be completed 

in May, 2022 ,but according to concerned 

officials, there are still 

some finishing work 

underway on site and it 

will further take about a 

month to complete the 

entire project. Sources 

revealed that the city 

managers wanted to 

get this project inaugurated by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, 

but now the project is 

slated to be inaugurated by the incumbent 

IHC’s chief justice. It is 

pertinent to mention 

here that Islamabad 

remained without a district judicial complex 

from last many decades, 

and currently courts 

are housed in rented 

buildings within Sector 

F-8, where no proper 

facilities are available 

for both the litigants 

as well as court functionaries. bIn addition 

to the modern courtrooms, the new complex will have separate 

washrooms for men and 

women, rooms for women and young offenders, 

canteens and parking 

spaces as well. Meanwhile, another project of 

the construction of the 

building on a five-acre 

plot in sector G-10 for 

construction of lawyers/

litigants facilitation centre is also in pipeline.