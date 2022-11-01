ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High
Court’s Chief Justice
Athar Minallah will inaugurate the first judicial complex of the
capital city at G-11 on
Tuesday (today).
The project was started in September last
year and was scheduled to be completed
in May, 2022 ,but according to concerned
officials, there are still
some finishing work
underway on site and it
will further take about a
month to complete the
entire project. Sources
revealed that the city
managers wanted to
get this project inaugurated by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,
but now the project is
slated to be inaugurated by the incumbent
IHC’s chief justice. It is
pertinent to mention
here that Islamabad
remained without a district judicial complex
from last many decades,
and currently courts
are housed in rented
buildings within Sector
F-8, where no proper
facilities are available
for both the litigants
as well as court functionaries. bIn addition
to the modern courtrooms, the new complex will have separate
washrooms for men and
women, rooms for women and young offenders,
canteens and parking
spaces as well. Meanwhile, another project of
the construction of the
building on a five-acre
plot in sector G-10 for
construction of lawyers/
litigants facilitation centre is also in pipeline.