ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High

Court’s Chief Justice

Athar Minallah will inaugurate the first judicial complex of the

capital city at G-11 on

Tuesday (today).

The project was started in September last

year and was scheduled to be completed

in May, 2022 ,but according to concerned

officials, there are still

some finishing work

underway on site and it

will further take about a

month to complete the

entire project. Sources

revealed that the city

managers wanted to

get this project inaugurated by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,

but now the project is

slated to be inaugurated by the incumbent

IHC’s chief justice. It is

pertinent to mention

here that Islamabad

remained without a district judicial complex

from last many decades,

and currently courts

are housed in rented

buildings within Sector

F-8, where no proper

facilities are available

for both the litigants

as well as court functionaries. bIn addition

to the modern courtrooms, the new complex will have separate

washrooms for men and

women, rooms for women and young offenders,

canteens and parking

spaces as well. Meanwhile, another project of

the construction of the

building on a five-acre

plot in sector G-10 for

construction of lawyers/

litigants facilitation centre is also in pipeline.