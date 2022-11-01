Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court’s Chief Justice Athar Minallah will inaugurate the first judicial complex of the capital city at G-11 on Tuesday (today).

The project was started in September last year and was scheduled to be completed in May, 2022 ,but according to concerned officials, there are still some finishing work underway on site and it will further take about a month to complete the entire project.

Sources revealed that the city managers wanted to get this project inaugurated by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, but now the project is slated to be inaugurated by the incumbent IHC’s chief justice.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad remained without a district judicial complex from last many decades, and currently courts are housed in rented buildings within Sector F-8, where no proper facilities are available for both the litigants as well as court functionaries. bIn addition to the modern courtrooms, the new complex will have separate washrooms for men and women, rooms for women and young offenders, canteens and parking spaces as well.

Meanwhile, another project of the construction of the building on a five-acre plot in sector G-10 for construction of lawyers/litigants facilitation centre is also in pipeline.