ity not even a single work or project of public welfare
was completed and only ‘lip service’ was made during their tenure of govt. He said that due to incompetency and weak policies of the PTI govt people were
suffering hard and were forced to live under open
sky. He alleged that the PTI long march was planned
to create unrest in the country. He said most of the
march was taking place within the boundaries of
Punjab, and added that if any untoward incident occurred then the provincial govt was to be be blamed
and held responsible. Javed Latif said that millions of
rupees were being spent on the long march and people wanted to know the source of that funding. “If KP
and Punjab govt were bearing the expenses of long
march as well as more than 60 public gatherings of
PTI then they should be held answerable before the
public”. He said he believed that nobody could appreciate person who played with the country’s economy
and stability. He said that PML-N decided to go to
people to expose false propaganda of PTI chairman,
but added that he had requested the workers not to
arrange party gatherings and meetings on the route
of long march in order to avoid any bad situation.