ity not even a single work or project of public welfare

was completed and only ‘lip service’ was made during their tenure of govt. He said that due to incompetency and weak policies of the PTI govt people were

suffering hard and were forced to live under open

sky. He alleged that the PTI long march was planned

to create unrest in the country. He said most of the

march was taking place within the boundaries of

Punjab, and added that if any untoward incident occurred then the provincial govt was to be be blamed

and held responsible. Javed Latif said that millions of

rupees were being spent on the long march and people wanted to know the source of that funding. “If KP

and Punjab govt were bearing the expenses of long

march as well as more than 60 public gatherings of

PTI then they should be held answerable before the

public”. He said he believed that nobody could appreciate person who played with the country’s economy

and stability. He said that PML-N decided to go to

people to expose false propaganda of PTI chairman,

but added that he had requested the workers not to

arrange party gatherings and meetings on the route

of long march in order to avoid any bad situation.