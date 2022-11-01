Share:

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Tuesday proposed the appointment of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq as Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice.

Sources privy to the matter said that the meeting of JCP was held under the chairmanship of CJP Umar Ata Bandial to consider the appointment of the new IHC CJ, during which the CJP went on to say that Justice Aamer Farooq is one of the most senior judges in the Islamabad High Court.

It merits mention here that the CJP had proposed the appointment of IHC CJ Athar Minallah to the Supreme Court (SC), which is subject to the parliamentary committee’s approval.