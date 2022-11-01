Share:

The meeting of Judicial Commission of Pakistan going to be held today (Tuesday) will deliberate on the appointment of Islamabad High Court chief justice.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial will preside over the meeting.

It has been learnt that the Judicial Commission will consider the name of Justice Aamer Farooq for the post of IHC chief justice.

The current IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah has been elevated to the Supreme Court during the last meeting of the JCP.

In its Oct 24 meeting, the Judicial Commission approved the elevation of three high courts judges including IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah to the apex court.

CJP Bandial had recommended names of four judges but the commission approved the elevation of three judges.

The JCP unanimously approved the elevation of Chief Justice Minallah, while the elevation of Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi of Lahore High Court was approved by majority of 5-4 votes.

However, the commission did not approve the nomination of Justice Shafi Siddiqui, who is sixth on the seniority list of the Sindh High Court judges.