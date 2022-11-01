BEIJING /ISLAMABAD    -       China on Monday warmly welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz 

Sharif’s visit and said it looked 

forward to further advancing 

high-level strategic cooperation 

between the two countries and 

bringing more fruitful outcomes 

from Sino-Pak friendship to the 

benefit of the two people. 

“Tomorrow, Prime Minister 

Shehbaz Sharif’s visit will begin. China warmly welcomes 

him and looks forward to further advancing our high-level 

strategic cooperation and bringing more fruitful outcomes from 

our friendship to the benefit of 

the two people,” Chinese Foreign 

Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said during his briefing held 

here at the International Press 

Center (IPC) on Monday. 

The prime minister will arrive in 

China on a two-day official visit on 

Tuesday (today) at the invitation 

of Chinese Premier, Li Keqiang. A 

high-level delegation will accompany the prime minister who will 

be on his first visit to China since 

assuming office in April 2022. 

Responding a question, the 

spokesperson said that China 

highly appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s remarks 

about China-Pakistan Economic 

Corridor (CPEC) and his expectation to the visit. 

“The prime minister said in a 

recent interview that CPEC has 

made great development and he 

also expressed his expectation 

for the upcoming China’s visit. 

“We believe they show the importance he (the prime minister) attaches to the visit to 

China, high-quality of China-Pakistan relations and deep friendship between our two peoples” 

the spokesperson commented. 

Zhao Lijian said that no matter 

how the international or domestic 

situations had evolved, China Pakistan friendship had been carried 

on from generation to generation. 

“Our two countries have always 

supported each other on issues 

concerning respective major interests and have stood together 

and help each other in the face of major natural disasters,” he added. He said that the Chinese side 

would also like to take this opportunity to commend the major 

outcomes of CPEC. 

‘ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT’

The spokesperson said that as 

a flagship program of the Belt 

and Road Initiative (BRI), the 

CPEC has become a landmark 

of China-Pakistan cooperation, 

adding, “It has boosted economic development, improved people’s livelihoods and generated 

positive socio-economic effects 

in Pakistan.” 

Zhao Lijian said that recently, the 11th meeting of the CPEC 

Joint Cooperation Committee 

(JCC) had successfully been held. 

Multiple common understandings were arranged about future 

development of CPEC.

This is PM Shehbaz Sharif’s 

first visit to China since assuming office in April 2022 and follows his meeting with President 

Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan on September 16, 2022. A high-level 

delegation will accompany the 

prime minister, the PM Office

said in a statement on Monday.

The prime minister will be 

among the first leaders to visit China following the historic 20th National Congress of 

the Communist Party of China. “The prime minister’s visit represents the continuity of 

frequent leadership level exchanges between Pakistan and 

China,” the PM Office said.

During his stay, the prime 

minister will meet President 

Xi Jinping and hold delegation-level talks with Premier Li 

Keqiang. The two sides will review the All-Weather Strategic 

Cooperation Partnership and 

exchange views on regional 

and global developments. “The 

visit is also expected to advance the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with 

the conclusion of a number of 

MoUs/Agreements in diverse 

areas, and consolidate the momentum of CPEC cooperation 

in the wake of the 11th meeting 

of the CPEC Joint Cooperation 

Committee (JCC) on October 

27, 2022,” the statement added.

‘Ambassador Nong Rong calls 

on PM’

Prime Minister Shehbaz 

Sharif on Monday held an indepth meeting with Chinese 

ambassador Nong Rong encompassing diverse matters 

ahead of his two-day official 

visit to China starting Tuesday. 

It was highlighted in the meeting that the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China 

would further strengthen trade 

and economic ties, the PM Office said. Special Assistant to 

PM Tariq Fatemi also attended 

the meeting. ‘China’s development model’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said he looked 

forward to meeting the Chinese 

leadership for a series of “productive and fruitful meetings” 

aimed at boosting business, 

strategic and people-to-people 

relations.

Shehbaz Sharif, who is set to 

embark on a two-day visit to 

China on Tuesday, said Pakistan strongly needed to emulate the Chinese model of development for its sustainable 

progress and prosperity.

Addressing here at the first 

steering committee meeting 

of the Pakistan China Business 

and Investment Forum (PCBIF), he emphasised creating 

favourable environment for 

building a business-to-business relationship.

 “Let’s join hands and move 

forward to create a win-win 

situation for the Chinese and 

Pakistani businessmen and investors,” he said. The prime 

minister mentioned the huge 

potential existing between the 

two countries and called for 

streamlining the business procedures in Pakistan to benefit from China being the second-largest economy in the 

world.

He termed the China Pakistan 

Economic Corridor (CPEC) a 

game-changer for development 

in Pakistan with billions of dollars of investment already committed by Chinese companies.

He also recalled how the 

CPEC projects resulted in helping Pakistan overcome its massive power outages.

Pacing up the CPEC projects, 

he said, would not only boost 

dividends for Pakistan but also 

increase the country’s business 

presence in China.

He stressed the relocation of 

the labour-intensive Chinese 

industry to Pakistan in view of 

the cheap local labour by establishing Special Economic 

Zones, calling it a win-win scenario for the business houses 

of both countries.

In the agriculture sector, he 

proposed learning from the 

Chinese modern techniques to 

increase yield and establish in 

this regard agro-based industrial houses.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed 

confidence that launched in 

January, the PCBIF would promote business linkages besides 

identifying promising investment opportunities to nurture 

the business environment between the two countries.

He expressed gratitude to 

China for being one of the largest donors of relief assistance 

for the flood-affected people in 

Pakistan and also for setting up 

an air bridge for the supply of 

tents, food, and medicine.

He lauded the efforts of Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong 

for his immense contribution towards strengthening Pak-China relations in diverse fields. Federal Minister 

for Planning, Development 

and Special Initiatives Dr Ahsan Iqbal terming Pakistan and 

China as iron brothers stressed 

the need to further exploit the 

potential of their economic cooperation.

He said the CPEC had added a 

new dimension to the bilateral 

relations of Pakistan and hoped 

that PCBIF would encourage 

Chinese investment in Pakistan 

because the future belonged to 

“turning the iron brotherhood 

into economic partnership”.

He urged the PCBIF to work 

towards the inclusion of Pakistani enterprises into China’s 

global supply chain.

“The best help China can provide to Pakistan is to help improve its export potential,” he 

said, adding that the government looked forward to building a robust private sector 

partnership with Chinese enterprises.

In this regard, he assured removing bottlenecks in a way to 

attract Chinese investors.

Federal Minister for Board 

of Investment Chaudhry Salik 

Hussain said BOI was fostering 

business cooperation between 

Pakistan and China and also 

signed a framework agreement 

on promoting Special Economic Zones and relocation of industries to Pakistan.

Aimed at industrial cooperation, he said, the BOI had 

drafted a set of joint initiatives 

which would be submitted to 

the Chinese investors and enterprises during the visit of PM 

Shehbaz Sharif to China. Chinese Ambassador and Patron 

PCBIF Nong Rong expressed 

satisfaction with the pace of 

work of the forum which included the holding of first-ever 

meeting of steering committee 

and the launch of an exclusive 

website. He said China was always ready to support Pakistan in difficult times and mentioned the solidarity shown by 

the Chinese leadership for Pakistan in the wake of the unprecedented flood disaster resulting in the loss of lives and 

property.

In line with the directive of 

Chinese President Xi Jinping, 

he said the country would continue to provide flood relief assistance to Pakistan.

He said China’s relief assistance had reached 644 million 

RMB and added that a medical 

team from China was already in 

Pakistan to help out the people 

in distress. He said that during 

the upcoming visit of PM Shehbaz Sharif to China, the leadership would announce further 

assistance for Pakistan.

He said Pakistan and China 

supported each other, no matter what the international or 

domestic situation turned into.

“The Chinese side is committed to playing the role in the development under the umbrella 

of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor,” he said.

The Secretary PCBIF highlighted that the forum was extending facilitation to the Chinese and Pakistani investors 

through an exclusive website 

providing information about 

the business procedures to ensure an optimal environment.