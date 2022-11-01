Share:

BEIJING /ISLAMABAD - China on Monday warmly welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz

Sharif’s visit and said it looked

forward to further advancing

high-level strategic cooperation

between the two countries and

bringing more fruitful outcomes

from Sino-Pak friendship to the

benefit of the two people.

“Tomorrow, Prime Minister

Shehbaz Sharif’s visit will begin. China warmly welcomes

him and looks forward to further advancing our high-level

strategic cooperation and bringing more fruitful outcomes from

our friendship to the benefit of

the two people,” Chinese Foreign

Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said during his briefing held

here at the International Press

Center (IPC) on Monday.

The prime minister will arrive in

China on a two-day official visit on

Tuesday (today) at the invitation

of Chinese Premier, Li Keqiang. A

high-level delegation will accompany the prime minister who will

be on his first visit to China since

assuming office in April 2022.

Responding a question, the

spokesperson said that China

highly appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s remarks

about China-Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) and his expectation to the visit.

“The prime minister said in a

recent interview that CPEC has

made great development and he

also expressed his expectation

for the upcoming China’s visit.

“We believe they show the importance he (the prime minister) attaches to the visit to

China, high-quality of China-Pakistan relations and deep friendship between our two peoples”

the spokesperson commented.

Zhao Lijian said that no matter

how the international or domestic

situations had evolved, China Pakistan friendship had been carried

on from generation to generation.

“Our two countries have always

supported each other on issues

concerning respective major interests and have stood together

and help each other in the face of major natural disasters,” he added. He said that the Chinese side

would also like to take this opportunity to commend the major

outcomes of CPEC.

‘ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT’

The spokesperson said that as

a flagship program of the Belt

and Road Initiative (BRI), the

CPEC has become a landmark

of China-Pakistan cooperation,

adding, “It has boosted economic development, improved people’s livelihoods and generated

positive socio-economic effects

in Pakistan.”

Zhao Lijian said that recently, the 11th meeting of the CPEC

Joint Cooperation Committee

(JCC) had successfully been held.

Multiple common understandings were arranged about future

development of CPEC.

This is PM Shehbaz Sharif’s

first visit to China since assuming office in April 2022 and follows his meeting with President

Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan on September 16, 2022. A high-level

delegation will accompany the

prime minister, the PM Office

said in a statement on Monday.

The prime minister will be

among the first leaders to visit China following the historic 20th National Congress of

the Communist Party of China. “The prime minister’s visit represents the continuity of

frequent leadership level exchanges between Pakistan and

China,” the PM Office said.

During his stay, the prime

minister will meet President

Xi Jinping and hold delegation-level talks with Premier Li

Keqiang. The two sides will review the All-Weather Strategic

Cooperation Partnership and

exchange views on regional

and global developments. “The

visit is also expected to advance the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with

the conclusion of a number of

MoUs/Agreements in diverse

areas, and consolidate the momentum of CPEC cooperation

in the wake of the 11th meeting

of the CPEC Joint Cooperation

Committee (JCC) on October

27, 2022,” the statement added.

‘Ambassador Nong Rong calls

on PM’

Prime Minister Shehbaz

Sharif on Monday held an indepth meeting with Chinese

ambassador Nong Rong encompassing diverse matters

ahead of his two-day official

visit to China starting Tuesday.

It was highlighted in the meeting that the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China

would further strengthen trade

and economic ties, the PM Office said. Special Assistant to

PM Tariq Fatemi also attended

the meeting. ‘China’s development model’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said he looked

forward to meeting the Chinese

leadership for a series of “productive and fruitful meetings”

aimed at boosting business,

strategic and people-to-people

relations.

Shehbaz Sharif, who is set to

embark on a two-day visit to

China on Tuesday, said Pakistan strongly needed to emulate the Chinese model of development for its sustainable

progress and prosperity.

Addressing here at the first

steering committee meeting

of the Pakistan China Business

and Investment Forum (PCBIF), he emphasised creating

favourable environment for

building a business-to-business relationship.

“Let’s join hands and move

forward to create a win-win

situation for the Chinese and

Pakistani businessmen and investors,” he said. The prime

minister mentioned the huge

potential existing between the

two countries and called for

streamlining the business procedures in Pakistan to benefit from China being the second-largest economy in the

world.

He termed the China Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) a

game-changer for development

in Pakistan with billions of dollars of investment already committed by Chinese companies.

He also recalled how the

CPEC projects resulted in helping Pakistan overcome its massive power outages.

Pacing up the CPEC projects,

he said, would not only boost

dividends for Pakistan but also

increase the country’s business

presence in China.

He stressed the relocation of

the labour-intensive Chinese

industry to Pakistan in view of

the cheap local labour by establishing Special Economic

Zones, calling it a win-win scenario for the business houses

of both countries.

In the agriculture sector, he

proposed learning from the

Chinese modern techniques to

increase yield and establish in

this regard agro-based industrial houses.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed

confidence that launched in

January, the PCBIF would promote business linkages besides

identifying promising investment opportunities to nurture

the business environment between the two countries.

He expressed gratitude to

China for being one of the largest donors of relief assistance

for the flood-affected people in

Pakistan and also for setting up

an air bridge for the supply of

tents, food, and medicine.

He lauded the efforts of Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong

for his immense contribution towards strengthening Pak-China relations in diverse fields. Federal Minister

for Planning, Development

and Special Initiatives Dr Ahsan Iqbal terming Pakistan and

China as iron brothers stressed

the need to further exploit the

potential of their economic cooperation.

He said the CPEC had added a

new dimension to the bilateral

relations of Pakistan and hoped

that PCBIF would encourage

Chinese investment in Pakistan

because the future belonged to

“turning the iron brotherhood

into economic partnership”.

He urged the PCBIF to work

towards the inclusion of Pakistani enterprises into China’s

global supply chain.

“The best help China can provide to Pakistan is to help improve its export potential,” he

said, adding that the government looked forward to building a robust private sector

partnership with Chinese enterprises.

In this regard, he assured removing bottlenecks in a way to

attract Chinese investors.

Federal Minister for Board

of Investment Chaudhry Salik

Hussain said BOI was fostering

business cooperation between

Pakistan and China and also

signed a framework agreement

on promoting Special Economic Zones and relocation of industries to Pakistan.

Aimed at industrial cooperation, he said, the BOI had

drafted a set of joint initiatives

which would be submitted to

the Chinese investors and enterprises during the visit of PM

Shehbaz Sharif to China. Chinese Ambassador and Patron

PCBIF Nong Rong expressed

satisfaction with the pace of

work of the forum which included the holding of first-ever

meeting of steering committee

and the launch of an exclusive

website. He said China was always ready to support Pakistan in difficult times and mentioned the solidarity shown by

the Chinese leadership for Pakistan in the wake of the unprecedented flood disaster resulting in the loss of lives and

property.

In line with the directive of

Chinese President Xi Jinping,

he said the country would continue to provide flood relief assistance to Pakistan.

He said China’s relief assistance had reached 644 million

RMB and added that a medical

team from China was already in

Pakistan to help out the people

in distress. He said that during

the upcoming visit of PM Shehbaz Sharif to China, the leadership would announce further

assistance for Pakistan.

He said Pakistan and China

supported each other, no matter what the international or

domestic situation turned into.

“The Chinese side is committed to playing the role in the development under the umbrella

of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor,” he said.

The Secretary PCBIF highlighted that the forum was extending facilitation to the Chinese and Pakistani investors

through an exclusive website

providing information about

the business procedures to ensure an optimal environment.