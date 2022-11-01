Share:

The Lahore High Court will hear a petition filed by the PML-N lawmakers against their entry ban in the Punjab Assembly on Nov 9.

Ten members of the Punjab Assembly belonging to PML-N including Samiullah Khan, Azma Bukhari, Zeeshan Rafiq, Rahila Naeem, Rana Muhammad Afzal Chaudhry, Adil Bakhsh, Rahat Afza, Rabiya Naseem, Abdul Rauf and Kanwal Pervaiz Chaudhry challenged the decision of the PA speaker who suspended their membership and put a ban on their entry in the house for 15 sittings.

The Lahore High Court while accepting their petition fixed it for hearing on Nov 9.

A two-judge bench of the LHC headed by Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan will hear the case.

The petitioners pleaded with the court to declare the entry ban order against them null and void.

Speaker Punjab Assembly and secretary of law and PA secretary were made respondents in the case.

On Oct 24, Punjab Assembly Speaker Sardar Sabteen Khan suspended the membership of 18 provincial assembly members belonging to the PML-N for 15 sittings of the assembly.

These PML-N members protested in the Punjab Assembly session held on Oct 22 in which former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar presented a resolution condemning the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan which disqualified former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference.

The PML-N lawmakers gathered around the dais of the speaker and raised a din.