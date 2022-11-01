Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Commission on the Rights of the

Child (NCRC) has summoned the Deputy Commissioner Attock and the principal of a private

school over expulsion of minority children based

on their religion. The Commission conducted

a hearing in exercise of its quasi-judicial powers under S.15 of the National Commission on

the Rights of Child Act, 2017. The complainant

alleged that the school administration had violated Article 25 (2) of the Constitution of Islamic

Republic of Pakistan, 1973 by withdrawing the

admissions of the students on the basis of their

religion. The hearing was presided over by the

Chairperson, NCRC Afshan Tehseen in the presence of all the members of the Commission. The

Assistant Commissioner appeared on behalf of

the Deputy Commissioner Attock and informed

about the visit to the school, consulted the parents of the affected students to inquire the matter at length. He further informed that the school

administration had restored the admission of

the students along with a three month exemption in their fee. Conversely, the Principal of the

private school admitted to the expulsion of the

students and assured the commission of restoring the admissions of the affected students along

with a three month exemption in fee and measures for their social protection, said in a Press

release issued here on Monday.