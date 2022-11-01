ISLAMABAD - The National Commission on the Rights of the
Child (NCRC) has summoned the Deputy Commissioner Attock and the principal of a private
school over expulsion of minority children based
on their religion. The Commission conducted
a hearing in exercise of its quasi-judicial powers under S.15 of the National Commission on
the Rights of Child Act, 2017. The complainant
alleged that the school administration had violated Article 25 (2) of the Constitution of Islamic
Republic of Pakistan, 1973 by withdrawing the
admissions of the students on the basis of their
religion. The hearing was presided over by the
Chairperson, NCRC Afshan Tehseen in the presence of all the members of the Commission. The
Assistant Commissioner appeared on behalf of
the Deputy Commissioner Attock and informed
about the visit to the school, consulted the parents of the affected students to inquire the matter at length. He further informed that the school
administration had restored the admission of
the students along with a three month exemption in their fee. Conversely, the Principal of the
private school admitted to the expulsion of the
students and assured the commission of restoring the admissions of the affected students along
with a three month exemption in fee and measures for their social protection, said in a Press
release issued here on Monday.