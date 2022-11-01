ISLAMABAD   -     The National Commission on the Rights of the 

Child (NCRC) has summoned the Deputy Commissioner Attock and the principal of a private 

school over expulsion of minority children based 

on their religion. The Commission conducted 

a hearing in exercise of its quasi-judicial powers under S.15 of the National Commission on 

the Rights of Child Act, 2017. The complainant 

alleged that the school administration had violated Article 25 (2) of the Constitution of Islamic 

Republic of Pakistan, 1973 by withdrawing the 

admissions of the students on the basis of their 

religion. The hearing was presided over by the 

Chairperson, NCRC Afshan Tehseen in the presence of all the members of the Commission. The 

Assistant Commissioner appeared on behalf of 

the Deputy Commissioner Attock and informed 

about the visit to the school, consulted the parents of the affected students to inquire the matter at length. He further informed that the school 

administration had restored the admission of 

the students along with a three month exemption in their fee. Conversely, the Principal of the 

private school admitted to the expulsion of the 

students and assured the commission of restoring the admissions of the affected students along 

with a three month exemption in fee and measures for their social protection, said in a Press 

release issued here on Monday.