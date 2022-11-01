Share:

ISLAMABAD-The National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC) has summoned the Deputy Commissioner Attock and the principal of a private school over expulsion of minority children based on their religion.

The Commission conducted a hearing in exercise of its quasi-judicial powers under S.15 of the National Commission on the Rights of Child Act, 2017. The complainant alleged that the school administration had violated Article 25 (2) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 by withdrawing the admissions of the students on the basis of their religion.

The hearing was presided over by the Chairperson, NCRC Afshan Tehseen in the presence of all the members of the Commission.

The Assistant Commissioner appeared on behalf of the Deputy Commissioner Attock and informed about the visit to the school, consulted the parents of the affected students to inquire the matter at length. He further informed that the school administration had restored the admission of the students along with a three month exemption in their fee. Conversely, the Principal of the private school admitted to the expulsion of the students and assured the commission of restoring the admissions of the affected students along with a three month exemption in fee and measures for their social protection, said in a Press release issued here on Monday.

While relying upon school education department Lahore’s notifications related to private schools, the Commission directed the Deputy Commissioner to give audience to all parties and facilitate an amicable resolution of the matter within two weeks without compromising right to education and protection of children. The Commission further directs to report on the status of private school complaint management system in this regard. A detailed response was also submitted by the principal of the private school and the Deputy Commissioner.

The NCRC is an autonomous child rights institution established under the NCRC Act 2017 to promote and protect rights of children in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. The Commission is a quasi-judicial body dealing with individual complaints.