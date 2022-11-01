Share:

Some critics often blame Liaquat Ali Khan for pushing Pakistan into the American camp. Does history support this claim? Plainly, the answer is no. This is the question that we will try to address through these columns in a brief write-up on the eve of the 71st death anniversary of Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan. He was assassinated in a public meeting on October 16, 1951. We are also analyzing the question at a time when Pakistan and America celebrate 75 years of their relations.

It is the historic truth that the United States greeted Pakistan on the eve of independence from colonial rule in August 1947. Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah read out a congratulatory message of U.S leadership in a constituent assembly at the time of the transfer of paramount power from Great Britain to Pakistan on August 15. U.S Government had facilitated Quaid e Azam’s address to the American nation on State Radio. United States of America won freedom from the colonial power and adopted democracy as the order to run state affairs. Pakistan also chose democracy as its destiny for itself. It was a common aspiration for the people of the United States and Pakistan.

Prime Minister of Pakistan paid a state visit to the United States in May 1950 on the invitation extended to him by President Harry S. Truman. Earlier his Indian counterpart Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru visited the United States in October 1949. In America, Liaquat Ali Khan did not ask for any aid but stressed the need for trade between the two countries. United States offered limited assistance of commodity supplies to Pakistan under PL 480. On the other hand, US leadership demanded Pakistan delay the exchange of diplomatic ties with China. Pakistan was one of the foremost non-communist nations which had recognized the newly born state of the People’s Republic of China during the tenure of Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan. The United States also demanded Pakistan deploy an army contingent in the Korean war and provide air bases to supplement US cold war against the communist Soviet Union. The American leadership had also urged Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan to use his friendly influence on Iranian leadership for the transfer of Iranian oil installation from Britain to the United States. Liaquat Ali Khan did not agree to accept US demands at the cost of national sovereignty and as a matter of principle. It is true that Liaquat had expressed his will to visit the Soviet Union during his visit to the United States. In a diplomatic cypher dispatched by US Ambassador Woren on October 12, 1951, he informed his government that Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan did not pay heed to the US proposal of alliance in the Middle East but emphasized that the Kashmir question is primary. Four days later he was assassinated.

Does it make any sense to put the burden of Pakistan’s entry into the American bloc on the pretext of the first Prime Minister’s visit to the United States? If it is taken for granted then first Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru will be held responsible for pushing India into the American fold in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s present regime in India! Is it just?

MAHFOOZUN NABI KHAN,

Karachi.