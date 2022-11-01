Share:

LAHORE-Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput organized a grand ceremony in honor of the national hockey team, which has left for the Malaysia to take part in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup to be held from November 1 to 10.

Chairman Selection Committee Olympian Kaleemullah, Manager National Hockey Team Saeed Khan, Olympian Ayaz Mehmood, Coach Siegfried Aikman, national team and management were also present on the occasion. Later, Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput gifted Sindhi caps to the team officials and players.

On this occasion, PHF Secretary Haider Hussain presented a souvenir to the Chief Secretary Sindh on behalf of the hockey federation. National team captain Umar Bhatta also presented him a T-Shirt of the national team, on which the logo of Engro Group of Companies was displayed.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sohail Rajput encouraged the players and said: “For the development and promotion of hockey, we are doing our part, full cooperation will continue and we will make every effort to arrange sponsorship for the national hockey team’s tour to South Africa. With the hard work of the players, the national game will be able to regain its lost glory.”

PHF Secretary Haider Hussain thanked the Chief Secretary and said: “The government of Sindh has played a key role in restoration of the national game, when Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput was Commissioner Karachi as he took the best steps for promotion of sports, which Karachi still remembers. The strong encouragement given to the players by the Chief Secretary will always be remembered in hockey history.”

Apart from this, an annual grant of 10 crores from the government of Sindh is encouraging for the national game. Later, on the instructions of Chief Secretary Sindh, the players were sent to the airport with VVIP protocol.