Share:

LAHORE-Taimur Hassan Amin of Pakistan has been reelected as Chairman of Asia Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) for a period of two years during the general body meeting of the APGC held in Bangkok, Thailand.

This happening is a matter of distinction and esteem for Pakistan and represents a fulfilling accomplishment in the Asia Pacific realm of golf. The APGC has come a long way and over the 45 years of its existence and as the international governing body of the Asian, South East Asia and South Pacific Region, it has fanned out to 43 countries and four ladies organizations. This financially secure golf body has close links with the world body of Royal and St Andrews (R&A) and is actively involved in helping the golf industry in the region made tenable by passionate people.

As for Taimur Hassan, he is an internationally known golfer who has many accomplishments to his credit. Way back in the decade of seventies and eighties, he ruled the golf circuit of Pakistan, winning the national title 17 times. Later, he was elected as Honorary Secretary of Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) and through various measures and initiatives, he was successful in developing golf in Pakistan.

He is well known as a golf organizer of merit and through his standing in the international golf circles, he gets an extended tenure as the Chairman of this august golf body of Asia Pacific, which includes 43 countries, the more prominent ones being Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore, Sri Lanka and many others.”

“I am honored to continue in the role,” said Taimur. “I am thankful to all member countries for their support as the international body strives to grow and develop golf around the Asia Pacific at the grassroots and elite level.”

Here in Pakistan, Lt Gen Muhammad Hilal Hussain (R), President of Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) said that the election of Mr. Taimur Hassan to head such a great organization is indeed a matter of pride for Pakistan. Taimur has always brought laurels in the field of golf for his country. Now that Pakistan golf is growing fast, his election augurs well for the players and the game. “I wish him well in the continuity of this assignment.”