ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the heinous and

cowardly terrorist attack in Mogadishu, Somalia claiming over 100 innocent lives and injuring many. “Our thoughts and

prayers are with the families of the deceased and wounded.

The people of Pakistan stand in complete solidarity with the Somali nation in this most tragic hour of grief and mourning,” the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here. The statement mentioned that Pakistan attached great value to its fraternal ties with Somalia, and believed that the resilient Somali nation shall emerge from this tragedy stronger. The twin bombings in Somalia killed a least 100 people and injured around 300 on Sunday.