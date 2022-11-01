Share:

“The cosmos is within us. We are made of star-stuff. We are a way for the universe to know itself.”

–Carl Sagan

The theory of evolution implies that organisms changed characteristics over a period of time. The notion is as ancient as Greek writings where philosophers deduced that all living things are related to one another, however remote that link may be. Aristotle believed that single organisms gradually changed to become more elaborate and this went against the biblical account of creation, thereby generating immense criticism. The theory was bot only limited to human life but to the evolution of the earth as well. In 1785, James Hutton stated that the earth was formed by the progression of natural events like erosion, disruption and upliftment. This then was important in determining how old the earth may be, some stating that it was 4004 years old, 6000 years old or 7 million years.