ISLAMABAD - Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar says prices of all petroleum products will

remain unchanged for the next fortnight. This

was announced by the Finance Minister in a video message on Monday. The current price for petrol is 224.80 rupees per litre, 235.30 for HSD and

191.83 rupees for kerosene. The finance minister further said that today was the last day to file

tax returns but since it got a lot of representation

from different groups so the government has decided to extend the date till 30th November