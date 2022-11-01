Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by a high level delegation, has left for China on a two-day visit.

The Prime Minister will meet President Xi Jinping and hold delegation level talks with Premier Li Keqiang.

The two sides will review the All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments.

This will be Shehbaz Sharif's first visit to China since assuming office in April this year.

His visit represents continuity of the frequent leadership level exchanges between Pakistan and China.