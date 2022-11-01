Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is embarking on a two-day official visit to China on Tuesday, on the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang.

He will be accompanied by a high level delegation.

The Prime Minister will meet President Xi Jinping and hold delegation level talks with Premier Li Keqiang.

The two sides will review the All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments.

This will be Shehbaz Sharif's first visit to China since assuming office in April this year.

His visit represents continuity of the frequent leadership level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian during his briefing in Beijing said China warmly welcomes Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit.

He said China looks forward to further advancing high-level strategic cooperation with Pakistan and bringing more fruitful outcomes from Sino-Pak friendship to the benefit of the two peoples.

The spokesperson said no matter how the international or domestic situations evolve, China-Pakistan friendship has been carried on from generation to generation.

He said both countries have always supported each other on issues concerning respective major interests and have stood together.