Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to stop the issuance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s victory notification in the recently held by-polls in 7 constituencies.

In a plea submitted by PML-N’s leader Ali Gohar Baloch, he pleaded that the PTI’s chairman neither be a member of the ongoing Assembly nor contest the election after his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

The plea further stated that the ECP should not issue the notification of Imran Khan’s victory for any seat.