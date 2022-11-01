Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister Mian Javed

Latif on Monday expressed

his deepest condolence on the

tragic death of journalist Sadaf

Naeem who died during Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf (PTI) long

march and prayed for the departed soul. Addressing a press

conference at Model Town, here he said that march of

PTI started with the death of a journalist, saying that

Sadaf Naeem, a reporter of private TV channel lost

her life in the line of duty. The minister said that due

to the language used by Chairman PTI against our institutions, the Indian media was giving full coverage

to him. He said that the PTI chief’s narrative showed

that he was not sincere with the public. He said the

so-called long march was getting smaller each passing day,adding that at it’s outset there were about 10

to 12 thousand people, but now the number got reduced to 3500 to 4000 only,he added. The minister

criticised that the PTI chairman made fake claims to

give employment to 10m people, adding that in real