LAHORE      -    Federal Minister Mian Javed 

Latif on Monday expressed 

his deepest condolence on the 

tragic death of journalist Sadaf 

Naeem who died during Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf (PTI) long 

march and prayed for the departed soul. Addressing a press 

conference at Model Town, here he said that march of 

PTI started with the death of a journalist, saying that 

Sadaf Naeem, a reporter of private TV channel lost 

her life in the line of duty. The minister said that due 

to the language used by Chairman PTI against our institutions, the Indian media was giving full coverage 

to him. He said that the PTI chief’s narrative showed 

that he was not sincere with the public. He said the 

so-called long march was getting smaller each passing day,adding that at it’s outset there were about 10 

to 12 thousand people, but now the number got reduced to 3500 to 4000 only,he added. The minister 

criticised that the PTI chairman made fake claims to 

give employment to 10m people, adding that in real