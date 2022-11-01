LAHORE - Federal Minister Mian Javed
Latif on Monday expressed
his deepest condolence on the
tragic death of journalist Sadaf
Naeem who died during Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf (PTI) long
march and prayed for the departed soul. Addressing a press
conference at Model Town, here he said that march of
PTI started with the death of a journalist, saying that
Sadaf Naeem, a reporter of private TV channel lost
her life in the line of duty. The minister said that due
to the language used by Chairman PTI against our institutions, the Indian media was giving full coverage
to him. He said that the PTI chief’s narrative showed
that he was not sincere with the public. He said the
so-called long march was getting smaller each passing day,adding that at it’s outset there were about 10
to 12 thousand people, but now the number got reduced to 3500 to 4000 only,he added. The minister
criticised that the PTI chairman made fake claims to
give employment to 10m people, adding that in real