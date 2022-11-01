Share:

RAWALPINDI - Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Justice Abdul Aziz has directed the police to arrest within four days all the accused involved in violating the sanctity of the Masjid-e-Nabvi (PBUH) in Madinah during visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia.

The court also expressed its resentment over the release of the convicted accused of violation of the sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi (SAW) from Saudi prisons by the prime minister of Pakistan. “Who is the PM of Pakistan to do so and under which capacity he is intervening into matters of a serious nature,” Justice Abdul Aziz remarked while hearing a petition filed by former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for cancellation of an FIR against them lodged by Attock police.

Police Station New Airport Fateh Jang had registered a case against Awami Muslim League president and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, his nephew MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique and others on charges of violating the sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi (SAW), chanting blasphemous slogans and harassing the volunteers and devotes in Masjid-e-Nabvi.

While resuming the hearing into the petition, Justice Abdul Aziz directed the police and other law enforcement agencies to apprehend all the accused involved in violating the sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi (PBUH) during the visit of PM of Pakistan. He also questioned the investigation officer as to why the accused in the FIR were scooting free.