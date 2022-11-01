Share:

KARACHI-University of Karachi Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Monday said that political stability in the country is imperative to achieve goal of economic development.

He was addressing the alumni dinner of the KU Applied Economics Research Centre held on its lawn.

“We need to move forward in the field of research and AERC is one of the centres of the country that is considered as the role model.” The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi while appreciating the achievements of AERC alumni expressed that graduate students of any institution are a reflection of it.

He also called for investing in the education sector and promoting research culture to bring Pakistan among the developed countries.

He said that alumni of the centre are doing an extraordinary job around the globe and added that the graduates of AERC are holding key positions in different countries of the world, which is a testament to the excellent teaching and training provided in the centre.

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi appreciated that AERC has produced many big names and said, “They are not only contributing to the development of the country but also making the name of the institute at the international level.”

On this occasion, the Dean of Arts and Social Sciences, who is also the Director of KU AERC Professor Dr Nusrat Idris said that this institution has the honor that it has given well-known economists to the country who are playing a positive role in the development of Pakistan.

She mentioned that despite the limited resources, the teachers of the AERC are engaged in teaching and research, and producing the best results.

Meanwhile, the member Syndicate and Board of Directors, KU AERC Engineer Abdul Jabbar Memon said that universities and research institutions should contribute to political stability and economic improvement in the country.

Later, the former directors of AERC, alumni who were present on occasion, and those who joined the ceremony online shared that they would like to contribute to promoting AERC activities worldwide.