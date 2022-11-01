Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday held telephonic conversation with the families of martyred Jawans of Pakistan army who laid down their lives during DI Khan attack on October 28.

The president expressed his condolences with the bereaved families of Sawar Muhammad Israr and Naek Sajid Hussain.

He also paid rich tribute to the martyred personnel and said that the nation would always be indebted to the sacrifices of Shuhada who laid down their lives for the protection of the motherland.

The president prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls and for the grant of fortitude to the bereaved families.