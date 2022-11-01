Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 124.32 points, a positive change of 0.30 percent, closing at 41,264.66 against 41,140.34 points on the last working day. A total of 97,476,761 shares were traded during the day as compared to 177,761,063 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 2.502 billion against Rs 4.656 billion on the last trading day. Some 332 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 167 of them recorded gains, and 135 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 30 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WroldCall Telecom with 9,519,000 shares at Rs 1.33 per share, G3 Technologies with 5,952,000 shares at Rs 8.83 per share, and Silk Bank Ltd, 5,894,500 shares at Rs 03 per share. Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 146.88 per share price, closing at Rs 2,106.88 whereas the runner-up was Goodluck Industries with a Rs 41.66 rise in its per share price to Rs 597.21. Allawasaya TexXD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 291.20 per share closing at Rs 3,591.55, followed by Nestle PakistanXD with a Rs 195 decline to close at Rs 5,700.