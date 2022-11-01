Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday changed schedule of its long march.

According to details, the march led by PTI Chairman Imran Khan will reach Gondlanwala Bagh by tonight and tomorrow (Wednesday), the march will head towards Ghakhar Mandi. The caravan will reach Gujrat via Wazirabad by Thursday night.

By Friday night, the march will reach Lala Musa while PTI plans to reach Jhelum by Sunday.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has repeatedly warned PTI leadership that they will not be allowed to enter Islamabad’s red zone.

Federal government has also rejected demands of PTI regarding snap polls and said that government will complete its constitutional term.