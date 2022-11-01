Share:

The PTI long march will stay in Gujranwala city today after the party high command’s decision to adopt “go-slow” tactics while moving towards Islamabad.

PTI workers and supporters, participating in the party’s long march, who had reached Chan Da Qila, Gujranwala yesterday, on the fourth day of the march, were supposed to resume their journey towards Islamabad Tuesday, but after sudden change in the plan by the party’s high command, they will now spend rest of the day at Rawalpindi Bypass in Gujranwala.

But after change in strategy, the marchers would now reach the city day after tomorrow (Thursday, November 3, 2022), they disclosed.

On the other hand, the prospects of the marchers reaching Islamabad on November 4, 2022, as scheduled earlier, are extremely dim as the PTI caravan is moving at a snail’s pace owing to large number of people joining it.

Apart from that, it appears that the speed of the march has been slowed down deliberately on the instructions of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who had said yesterday that it would take eight to nine days for the march to reach the federal capital.

Although enthusiasm is being witnessed in the towns and cities the march is passing through, still the speed at which it is moving has also paralyzed the routine life in these areas.