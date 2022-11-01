Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will resume its long march journey towards Islamabad from Gujranwala’s Chan da Qila today.

Punjab CM spokesperson Musarrat Cheema said that the long march will resume from Chan da Qila, Gujranwala at noon on the fifth day. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf halted the fourth day’s activities in Chand Da Qila, Gujranwala.

Addressing the charged participants, Imran Khan promised that he would spend the entire day tomorrow (Tuesday) in the city.

“We will start the march from here tomorrow and we will spend the day with you and make more admissions,” he told the supporters. The PTI chief further said that Allah Almighty had given Pakistan a chance.

“An aware nation which has understood its rights and difference between right and wrong and it is now ready to break the chains of slavery,” he said, adding that the chains won’t fall off themselves but have to be broken.

Imran says it will take 8 to 9 days to reach Islamabad

Addressing the participants in Eminabad, former prime minister Imran Khan said that it will take wight to nine days to reach Islamabad.

“It will take us 8-9 days to reach Islamabad,” he said, inviting people from across the country to join him in the “struggle for freedom”.

He further said that caravans from Giglit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and other areas of the country were leaving.

Taking a jibe at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, he said that the “fugitive was waiting for the environment of the country to be suitable for his return.”

Day 4 of long march

Imran announces to file Rs10bn defamation case against CEC

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan resumed the party’s long march after arriving at his container in Kamoke.

Addressing the charged participants of the march, Imran Khan thanked the people of Kamoke for their overwhelming support.

Taking on the CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja, the former prime minister alleged that the ECP’s chief is acting like a ‘servant’ of the Sharif family. He also announced filing an Rs10 billion defamation case against the chief election commissioner of Pakistan.

“You [CEC] have raised questions on my dignity and honesty, that’s why filing defamation case,” Imran Khan was quoted as saying.

I know the ‘imported govt’ is trying to stop the coverage of PTI long march, he said. Khan also thanked the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial for hearing the ‘torture’ case of Senator Azam Swati.

The participants of the march will move toward Aimanabad today. Punjab CM spokesperson Musarat Cheema said former prime minister Imran Khan will stay in Gujranwala tonight.

She said that the number of participants in the Azadi March is increasing with every passing day.

It may be noted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has halted the third day’s activities in solidarity after a female reporter passed away during long.