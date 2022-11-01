Share:

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 5,468.472 million.

These schemes were approved in the 24th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Procurement of Emergency Goods for Relief of Flood Affected People of Tehsil Rojhan and Taunsa at the cost of Rs. 1,450.171 million, Establishment of 60 Bedded Hospital at Jaurrian Chakri Road Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 652.377 million, Replacement of Beds and other Equipments at RHCs of Punjab at the cost of Rs. 982.446 million and Up-gradation of Kalabagh / Shakardara Road, Length = 38.64 Km, District Mianwali at the cost of Rs. 2,383.478 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.