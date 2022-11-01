Share:

Pakistan Railways has decided to restore the Chenab Express train, which was suspended due to recent floods across the country.

Touseef Ahmed, while talking to media here on Tuesday, said that the Chenab Express train would resume service from Hawailian to reach Karachi via Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Shorkot from November 10. "Pakistan Railways would take all possible steps to provide the best travel facilities to passengers."

He affirmed that Divisional Superintendent (DS), Rawalpindi would undertake special inspections at various railway stations in the Sargodha division.