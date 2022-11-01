Share:

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to shun riotous agenda and sit with other political parties to reach political solution.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said that unfortunately, a certain section has become a victim of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s misguidance as he [Imran Khan] is a victim of madness and misguidance which started with 7 to 8,000 people.

The minister said that the PTI chairman is claiming of bringing sea of people, adding that the people of Lahore have completely rejected the march of fitna, while only 3 to 4,000 people have been left until the march reached Gujranwala.

Taking a dig at Imran Khan, Rana Sanaullah said that the PTI chairman is using abusive language in his speeches during the march, adding that people won’t be betrayed by your madness.

“An investigation is being carried out into Ehsaas program and you all will be caught red-handed,” the minister said and added 8,000 families had been sent money through Ehsaas program during the elections.