ISLAMABAD - The local administration on Monday formally extended federal capital’s high-security Red Zone up to
Zero Point from Ataturk Avenue as
part of its measures to stop the entry of participants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s anti-government long march into the central
parts of the city.
The Red Zone has now been divided into Zone-I and Zone-II and its
end up at the Faisal Avenue (8th Avenue), according to the details shared
by the Ministry of Interior. The decision was taken after formal approval
of the Ministry of Interior.
Zone-II consists of extended areas
and Margalla Road and Blue Area,
the main commercial hub of Islamabad, up to Faisal Avenue have been
made part of it. The Srinagar Highway, starting from Convention Center, up to Zero Point will also be part
of the zone.
The gatherings and rallies have
been banned inside the Red Zone as
the government has imposed Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code
(CrPC) in the area.
According to an announcement
made by the Islamabad Police, Rana
Hussain has been appointed first superintendent of police for the extended Red Zone.
The opposition PTI had already
submitted an application with Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) seeking permission for its protest rally and sit-in
that will start on November 4 on
the main Srinagar Highway (between sectors H-9 and G-9) of the
federal capital.
Chairman PTI Imran Khan started its long march from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on October 28 to force
the government for early elections.
It will reach Islamabad after having stopovers in different cities and
towns along the Grand Trunk Road.
Earlier, the Red Zone comprised the
areas starting from Third Avenue to
Ataturk Avenue that ends near Serena Hotel. Many important government and private installations including the Diplomatic Enclave,
Prime Minister’s Office, President
House, Supreme Court, Parliament
House and two five luxury hotels are
housed in the area.
Earlier in the day, two senior PTI
leaders again visited the office of
Deputy Commission Islamabad to
get no objection certificate (NC) for
the protest rally in the capital but
to no avail. PTI Islamabad president
and MNA Ali Nawaz Awan while
talking to reporters, along with senior party lawyer Dr Babar Awan,
said that they had provided all the
required information sought by the
administration from them. “Islamabad Administration is committing
contempt of court by not issuing the
NOC,” he said.