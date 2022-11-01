Share:

ISLAMABAD - The local administration on Monday formally extended federal capital’s high-security Red Zone up to

Zero Point from Ataturk Avenue as

part of its measures to stop the entry of participants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s anti-government long march into the central

parts of the city.

The Red Zone has now been divided into Zone-I and Zone-II and its

end up at the Faisal Avenue (8th Avenue), according to the details shared

by the Ministry of Interior. The decision was taken after formal approval

of the Ministry of Interior.

Zone-II consists of extended areas

and Margalla Road and Blue Area,

the main commercial hub of Islamabad, up to Faisal Avenue have been

made part of it. The Srinagar Highway, starting from Convention Center, up to Zero Point will also be part

of the zone.

The gatherings and rallies have

been banned inside the Red Zone as

the government has imposed Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code

(CrPC) in the area.

According to an announcement

made by the Islamabad Police, Rana

Hussain has been appointed first superintendent of police for the extended Red Zone.

The opposition PTI had already

submitted an application with Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) seeking permission for its protest rally and sit-in

that will start on November 4 on

the main Srinagar Highway (between sectors H-9 and G-9) of the

federal capital.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan started its long march from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on October 28 to force

the government for early elections.

It will reach Islamabad after having stopovers in different cities and

towns along the Grand Trunk Road.

Earlier, the Red Zone comprised the

areas starting from Third Avenue to

Ataturk Avenue that ends near Serena Hotel. Many important government and private installations including the Diplomatic Enclave,

Prime Minister’s Office, President

House, Supreme Court, Parliament

House and two five luxury hotels are

housed in the area.

Earlier in the day, two senior PTI

leaders again visited the office of

Deputy Commission Islamabad to

get no objection certificate (NC) for

the protest rally in the capital but

to no avail. PTI Islamabad president

and MNA Ali Nawaz Awan while

talking to reporters, along with senior party lawyer Dr Babar Awan,

said that they had provided all the

required information sought by the

administration from them. “Islamabad Administration is committing

contempt of court by not issuing the

NOC,” he said.