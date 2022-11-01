ISLAMABAD    -     The local administration on Monday formally extended federal capital’s high-security Red Zone up to 

Zero Point from Ataturk Avenue as 

part of its measures to stop the entry of participants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s anti-government long march into the central 

parts of the city.

The Red Zone has now been divided into Zone-I and Zone-II and its 

end up at the Faisal Avenue (8th Avenue), according to the details shared 

by the Ministry of Interior. The decision was taken after formal approval 

of the Ministry of Interior.

Zone-II consists of extended areas 

and Margalla Road and Blue Area, 

the main commercial hub of Islamabad, up to Faisal Avenue have been 

made part of it. The Srinagar Highway, starting from Convention Center, up to Zero Point will also be part 

of the zone.

The gatherings and rallies have 

been banned inside the Red Zone as 

the government has imposed Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code 

(CrPC) in the area.

According to an announcement 

made by the Islamabad Police, Rana 

Hussain has been appointed first superintendent of police for the extended Red Zone.

The opposition PTI had already 

submitted an application with Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) seeking permission for its protest rally and sit-in 

that will start on November 4 on 

the main Srinagar Highway (between sectors H-9 and G-9) of the 

federal capital.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan started its long march from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on October 28 to force 

the government for early elections. 

It will reach Islamabad after having stopovers in different cities and 

towns along the Grand Trunk Road. 

Earlier, the Red Zone comprised the 

areas starting from Third Avenue to 

Ataturk Avenue that ends near Serena Hotel. Many important government and private installations including the Diplomatic Enclave, 

Prime Minister’s Office, President 

House, Supreme Court, Parliament 

House and two five luxury hotels are 

housed in the area.

Earlier in the day, two senior PTI 

leaders again visited the office of 

Deputy Commission Islamabad to 

get no objection certificate (NC) for 

the protest rally in the capital but 

to no avail. PTI Islamabad president 

and MNA Ali Nawaz Awan while 

talking to reporters, along with senior party lawyer Dr Babar Awan, 

said that they had provided all the 

required information sought by the 

administration from them. “Islamabad Administration is committing 

contempt of court by not issuing the 

NOC,” he said.

