Rawalpindi-A gang of unidentified robbers fled with Rs 20 million after shooting the security guard dead and injuring another guard of a cash delivery van of a bank on Peshawar Road, informed sources on Monday. The incident took place within limits of police station (PS) Naseerabad while Rescue 1122 ambulances moved the dead body and maimed security guards to hospital for autopsy and medical treatment respectively, they said. Police are trying to identify the robbers and are examining CCTV footage of the nearby areas, according to a police spokesman.

According to initial information, a cash delivery van of a private security company was parked outside a private bank opposite Kohinoor Mills on Peshawar Road when a gang of 4 to 5 robbers, having sophisticated weapons appeared from somewhere. The robbers attacked the guards of cash delivery van but faced tough resistance and opened indiscriminate firing. Resultantly, a security guard Abdul Waheed was killed and another Umer Zaib, also a guard sustained fatal bullet injuries. The robbers managed to escape with Rs 20 million from cash delivery van, sources said.

Meanwhile, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and collected evidence besides recording the statements of the eyewitnesses as part of their investigation. Occurrence of daylight daring robbery and murder of a guard triggered unrest in the area as the business community closed their shops and registered strong protest against the negligence of police.