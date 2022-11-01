ISLAMABAD   -   Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday rejected a reference 

seeking disqualification 

of Pakistan People’s Party 

(PPP) stalwart Senator 

and former Prime Minister 

Yousaf Raza Gilani on charges of violating Toshakhana 

(state treasury) rules.

The chairman in his ruling rejected the reference, 

submitted by the PTI, stating that Article 63-A didn’t 

not apply in this particular 

case. On October 4, the PTI 

had filed a reference of 

disqualification with the 

Senate chairman saying 

that the same should be 

sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) 

for further action. 

The reference said that 

former Prime Minister 

Gilani, during his days in 

power, had relaxed the 

rules to allow former President Asif Ali Zardari and 

ex-Prime Minister Nawaz 

Sharif to get three and one 

luxury official vehicles respectively against the tiny 

payments. The Leader of 

the Opposition in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem 

and other PTI lawmakers 

had submitted the reference. After submitting 

the reference, party Senator Azam Khan Swati, in a 

press talk, had alleged that 

former President Zardari 

only paid 15 percent of 

the total value of three vehicles including two BMW 

and one Toyota Lexus cars. 

He had further said that 

the Saudi government had 

gifted a Mercedes car to 

PML-N supremo Nawaz 

Sharif in 1997 when he 

was the prime minister. 

In 2008, the then prime 

minister Gilani gave it to 

Sharif for some negligible 

amount, he added. He had 

also said that Gilani allegedly violated the Toshakhana rules in both the cases. 

