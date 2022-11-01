ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday rejected a reference
seeking disqualification
of Pakistan People’s Party
(PPP) stalwart Senator
and former Prime Minister
Yousaf Raza Gilani on charges of violating Toshakhana
(state treasury) rules.
The chairman in his ruling rejected the reference,
submitted by the PTI, stating that Article 63-A didn’t
not apply in this particular
case. On October 4, the PTI
had filed a reference of
disqualification with the
Senate chairman saying
that the same should be
sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)
for further action.
The reference said that
former Prime Minister
Gilani, during his days in
power, had relaxed the
rules to allow former President Asif Ali Zardari and
ex-Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif to get three and one
luxury official vehicles respectively against the tiny
payments. The Leader of
the Opposition in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem
and other PTI lawmakers
had submitted the reference. After submitting
the reference, party Senator Azam Khan Swati, in a
press talk, had alleged that
former President Zardari
only paid 15 percent of
the total value of three vehicles including two BMW
and one Toyota Lexus cars.
He had further said that
the Saudi government had
gifted a Mercedes car to
PML-N supremo Nawaz
Sharif in 1997 when he
was the prime minister.
In 2008, the then prime
minister Gilani gave it to
Sharif for some negligible
amount, he added. He had
also said that Gilani allegedly violated the Toshakhana rules in both the cases.