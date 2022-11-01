Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday rejected a reference

seeking disqualification

of Pakistan People’s Party

(PPP) stalwart Senator

and former Prime Minister

Yousaf Raza Gilani on charges of violating Toshakhana

(state treasury) rules.

The chairman in his ruling rejected the reference,

submitted by the PTI, stating that Article 63-A didn’t

not apply in this particular

case. On October 4, the PTI

had filed a reference of

disqualification with the

Senate chairman saying

that the same should be

sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

for further action.

The reference said that

former Prime Minister

Gilani, during his days in

power, had relaxed the

rules to allow former President Asif Ali Zardari and

ex-Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif to get three and one

luxury official vehicles respectively against the tiny

payments. The Leader of

the Opposition in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem

and other PTI lawmakers

had submitted the reference. After submitting

the reference, party Senator Azam Khan Swati, in a

press talk, had alleged that

former President Zardari

only paid 15 percent of

the total value of three vehicles including two BMW

and one Toyota Lexus cars.

He had further said that

the Saudi government had

gifted a Mercedes car to

PML-N supremo Nawaz

Sharif in 1997 when he

was the prime minister.

In 2008, the then prime

minister Gilani gave it to

Sharif for some negligible

amount, he added. He had

also said that Gilani allegedly violated the Toshakhana rules in both the cases.