KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that Jamita-ul-Rasheed has made significant progress in just 20 years of its inception, under the leadership of the patron-in-chief Mufti Abdul Rahim. The combination of religious and contemporary education in Jamia makes it a distinguished and unique educational institution of the country, he expressed these views on the occasion of his visit to Jamiat-ul-Rasheed. The governor inspected various departments of Jamiat-ul-Rasheed. He was told that relief activities are also going on for the flood affactees, under which the homeless and those who are waiting for financial assistance are being fully supported. Sindh governor also appreciated the work done to help the flood affactees. The governor said that Jamia’s Al-Ghazali University project is also worthy of appreciation, he will fully support the approval of Al-Ghazali University. He further said that Mufti Abdul Rahim’s role in preparing the Paigham-i-Pakistan is very important. The best professionals are also passing out from Karachi Institute of Management and Sciences (KIMS) of Jamita-ul-Rasheed, especially the Mawa Homes project for destitute children under Jamia is also commendable. He said that Mufti Abdul Rahim is undoubtedly an association in his own self; hundreds of his disciples are spreading the light of religion all over Pakistan. Sindh governor said that he will fully support and cooperate in the projects of Jamiat-ul-Rasheed. He said that the use of latest technology in Jamiat-ul-Rasheed is also appreciable.