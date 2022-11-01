Share:

KARACHI-Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon has said that efforts will be made to organise Sindh Naat competition under the auspices of the government in month of January 2023. He was speaking at the prize distribution ceremony in the end of Karachi Girls and Boys Schools Naat Competition organised by Firdous Ittehad and the Department of Education here. The students of the seven districts of Karachi participated in the competition. He said that it was very good that four competitions have been organised in Karachi from August to October and after watching today’s competition, it was realised that there is immense talent of reading Naats in Karachi. The first prize in the 12-14 years category was won by Jaweria of Orangi district, the second prize was won by Numan Ahmed of Keamari district, the third prize was won by Saba Abdul Rahim of East district, while in the 15-17 years category, Maqqadas Zafar Ali of West district won the first prize. Muhammad Samir of district Orangi won the second prize and Sidra Razzaq of district Malir won the swimming prize.

The commissioner said sports, cultural and other competitions should be organised in the educational institutions of Karachi to ensure participation of students in the extra-curricular activities.

Among the judges of the competition were Qari Muhammad Akhtar, Ghulam Muhammad Naeemi, Syed Ebad Babar, Shahid Ali Chishtti, Shahdab Hussain, Muhammad Wasiq Ansari and Yawar Hafiz Meesam Hussain.