Swat-A meeting of Swat police presided over by the Regional Police Officer (RPO), Sajjad Khan on Monday reviewed overall law and order situation in the district and decided to make the force more functional and effective for countering any threat to peace in the region.

The meeting was attended by SP Lower Swat Arshad Khan, SP Upper Swat Khan Khel, all DSPs and SHOs of Swat district.

The RPO directed the police officers to utilise their expertise in a more effective way in their jurisdictions to effectively counter any attempt of disrupting the peace. The Swat police, he said, exhibited its guts and valour in any demanding situation adding that in the future too this force would face any challenge as per the expectations of its people.

The RPO stressed upon the police force to work like a team during performing their operational responsibilities. He said police in the present era were equipped with modern technology and gadgets and fully capable of achieving their targets. In case of necessity, he said more resources would be provided to the police. He also directed the force to remain vigilant and alert to thwart any nefarious designs of the anti-state elements.

He said maintaining public confidence in its forces was the prime responsibility of the police force. The police officers on the occasion assured the RPO that officials and officers of the Swat police would do their best to maintain peace and not to hesitate from offering any sacrifice in the line of duty.