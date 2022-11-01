Share:

PTI leader Senator Azam Khan Swati claimed on Tuesday that he was taken to an unidentified place after he was arrested and then filmed there.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Swati thanked Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial for looking into his arrest by the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) in a case related to "controversial" tweets.

Last month, the PTI leader approached the Supreme Court over FIA's arrest to take notice of the incident.

The senator was taken into custody by the FIA's Cybercrime Wing (CCW) from his home in Islamabad on October 13 after registering a case against him over tweets against the army chief.

However, he was granted post-arrest bail last week in return for surety bonds worth Rs1 million.

Swati alleged that valuable items were taken from his house during the arrest.

"I don't care if they had taken my life but they disrespected my honour," he added.

The PTI leader asked the Supreme Court to review the CCTV camera footage from around his house. He added that they should be sent for a forensic analysis so that the court knows how many people entered his house.

He continued to say that half of the evidence of his case is filmed in the CCTV cameras. "They also took CCTV cameras along with backup," he added.

Talking about Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Swati said that he is a certified criminal and liar.

"You will reap as you sow," he said.